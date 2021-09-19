Kellyanne Conway told Trump he had no “bluster” in 2020 and said his campaign resembled Hillary Clinton’s 2016 candidacy: book





Donald Trump gestures to Kellyanne Conway after addressing supporters and celebrating her presidential victory on election night at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City on November 9, 2016. Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway has been brutally honest with Trump about his missteps in the 2020 campaign, according to a new book.

“What you didn’t have this time was hunger and arrogance,” she said of Trump’s 2020 run.

During the summer phone call, Conway reportedly told Trump to stop focusing on election grievances.

Kellyanne Conway has long had the ear of former President Donald Trump.

From her days as a pollster to the management of the former president’s successful campaign in 2016 and as a senior advisor to the White House from 2017 to 2020, Conway has been an important part of his inner circle.

In a phone conversation with Trump this summer, Conway, who was not officially part of the 2020 campaign team, was decidedly blunt with the former president about where he had lost his way in his unsuccessful candidacy. for re-election, according to a new book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, an early copy of which was obtained by Insider.

As Conway continues to have a strong relationship with Trump, she also reminded the former president of the ordinary people who supported his campaigns and compared her 2020 candidacy to that of the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate and enemy. Hillary Clinton policy, which Woodward and Costa detailed in “Peril.”

But first, Conway told Trump she wanted him to see her “like someone else” and not just as an advisor.

“I am a person, if not the person, close to you who did not take a dime, not a dime from your $ 1.4 billion re-election campaign,” she said.

Conway has let Trump know he needs to “get back to basics.”

“How did you win in the first place in 2016? You won because you have this connective tissue with people. People are forgotten. You raised them,” she said, according to the book. “They’ve actually benefited financially, culturally, emotionally. They’ve had upward economic and social mobility while you were president. And they’re affected the most by your loss.”

She added: “They are the most injured because they are the coal miners, metallurgists and energy workers. These are the middle earners. These are the ones who have not one child, but three. and four who are now declining in their economic mobility.

Conway then told Trump to remove grievances about the 2020 election and start talking about China instead of last year’s presidential results in Georgia, according to the book.

The former president told Conway he appreciated his advice and felt “nostalgic” for his 2016 campaign, when he was widely viewed as a businessman and political underdog.

“That’s why you’re going to be in charge of everything, honey, next time around,” Trump reportedly said, hinting at a potential candidacy in 2024.

Conway laughed and didn’t commit to any future plans, but told the former president what needed to change for him to regain electoral success.

“You were the underdog both times even though you were the President of the United States the second time,” she said. “But what you didn’t have this time was hunger and arrogance. And you weren’t under-resourced and understaffed. On the contrary, Arlington became Brooklyn.”

The headquarters of the Trump 2020 campaign was in Arlington, Virginia, minutes from the White House, while Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign was based in Brooklyn.

When Trump asked Conway what she meant by his statement, she explained her reasoning.

“Trump 2020 looked like Hillary 2016. You had too much money, too much time, too much ego,” she said.

In 2016, Trump’s campaign and his super PACs raised around $ 600 million, compared to $ 1.2 billion for the former first lady and secretary of state.

Trump has been flirting with a 2024 presidential bid for months. Speaking recently with a group of officers from the New York City Police Department, he said of his final decision, “I think you’re going to be happy.”

