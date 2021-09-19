German diplomat thanks Pakistan for helping Afghans | News | DW





German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck said on Saturday he was confident in the constructive role the South Asian nation would play in supporting the peace and prosperity of its neighbor Afghanistan.

Schlagheck said Germany appreciated Pakistan’s involvement in the “Doha process,” which saw peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

He also said the Pakistani government had been very helpful in Germany’s efforts to evacuate Afghans through its land border. Several DW correspondents and their families were able to leave Afghanistan via Pakistan earlier this month.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, according to Pakistani media outlet Urdupoint, the German ambassador acknowledged that Afghanistan’s neighbors truly understand how vital peace and stability in Afghanistan is to their interests.

He said Afghanistan was a key talking point during Foreign Minister Heiko Maas’ visit to Pakistan last month, Urdupoint reported.

The situation in Afghanistan is changing

Maas met Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. His visit was part of a tour of neighboring Afghanistan, following the Taliban takeover of the country and the subsequent departure of foreign troops.

Schlagheck said the Taliban and the humanitarian crisis in the country were both realities, but the situation going forward in the country was still changing, Urdupoint reported.

Germany, as a responsible partner in the international community, is ready to engage with Afghanistan. But he added that Berlin and the world would monitor the treatment of women and minorities and the issue of inclusive government.

At a recent Afghanistan conference in Geneva, Germany pledged 100 million ($ 118 million) in aid. Schlagheck told Radio Pakistan that the German government plans to provide an additional 500 million.

Taliban ask for help from Germany

A Taliban spokesman in the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan called on the international community to step up aid deliveries, stressing that the Taliban are not terrorists.

In an interview with German news agency dpa, provincial spokesman Matiullah Ruhani said the Taliban welcomed any form of investment, reconstruction projects “or any kind of humanitarian support. to the Afghan government or citizens “.

Ruhani said he was appealing to “the entire international community, including Germany”. He blamed the international community for supporting what he called a “corrupt government” in Afghanistan for the past 20 years and then suspending aid to the country.

But on the issue of the Taliban’s controversial policies towards women, Ruhani made no comment, only said that the Taliban valued all citizens, women and men.

