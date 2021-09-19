The centrality of Narendra Modi

Last Friday, workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated with fanfare the 71st birthday of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modis. Critics of Modis may have called this a display of sponsored sycophancy, but the political equations are not so straightforward. Wasn’t his birthday used by the BJP to re-energize its workers, dismayed by the Covid-19?

How did Prime Minister Modi single-handedly reinvigorate the party? Looking for the answer, let’s compare Modi with his predecessors.

Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were the symbols of a lineage. PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh were products of coincidence. Political movements and unrest ceded power to Morarji Desai and Vishwanath Pratap Singh, but they fell short of expectations. Atal Bihari Vajpayee reached this post because of his seniority and experience. The rest of Indian prime ministers Lal Bahadur Shastri, Gulzari Lal Nanda, Charan Singh, Chandrashekhar, HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral were the product of the equations of that time. Modi is the only one to have reached this destination, step by step, all alone, without any sponsor. His success is an example of dreams, courage, dialogue and a calm attitude.

All this reminds me of Napoleon Bonaparte. During the French Revolution of 1789, he was an artillery officer. He had neither stature nor bloodline, but he had a keen eye on developments. At the same time, he harbored the dream of becoming an emperor and began to realize it. He became Emperor of France in just 16 years. Modi has also observed political processes, changes and conspiracies while working for the organization for 15 years.

Dreams need courage to reach their destination. For example, when the then Prime Minister, Vajpayee, was in Ahmedabad after the riots in Gujarat, there was a live broadcast in which he said that the government should follow raj dharma. His sentence had just ended when Modi, sitting next to him, replied, Wahi toh kar kar hoon sahib, (I do this). No Chief Minister (CM) of that time had the courage to say so in front of Vajpayee during a live broadcast. It is also true that Gujarat has been riot free since 2001, and its prosperity has increased.

At the subsequent Goa convention, an attempt was made to suppress Modi. However, due to vehement protests, Vajpayee and his supporters had to remain silent. It is a coincidence that a decade later, in 2013, it was again in Goa that the party chose Modi as the face of the prime minister. There were already many veterans in the race when he became CM, and this time too, great leaders such as LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj, Murli Manohar Joshi were in the queue. Modi got off without a hitch.

Modi knows that there is only one way to improve his achievements in constant dialogue with the masses. Although the media and the opposition have complained that he does not speak, over the past seven years he has made 27 visits to his Kashi constituency. He also maintains constant communication with the country. The 80 episodes of Mann Ki Baat are examples of this.

With this art of communication and the continued use of the latest technologies, Modi has succeeded in instilling confidence in voters. This is why, despite the demonetization, the pandemic and the inflation, people still trust him.

Recently, a young author-researcher, Vivan Marwah, discovered in an in-depth investigation that many young voters were drawn to Modis’ personality, speaking of him in almost reverent terms like a father, like a guardian who will take care of them. in an otherwise volatile world.

Ram Mandir and Kashmir’s issues also played a major role in maintaining confidence in him. At one point, Modi was a prominent participant in Advanis Ram Rath and Murli Manohar Joshis Ekta Yatra. The BJP also came to power earlier, but the revocation of Article 370 of Kashmir and the separation of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) took place during the Modis era. Efforts are being made to complete the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by 2023.

All of this is attractive to the majority community. The opposition calls it divide and rule politics, but in politics some allegations are acting like a feather in the hat. You will find two types of people in every discussion: the strong anti-Modi and the avid fan. Despite this unprecedented division, he is a successful politician. Why?

Modi works hard for this. In August, the PM was informed, late at night, of an influenza epidemic in Tripura. He called CM Biplab Kumar Deb and ordered her to send a full action plan by noon the next day. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, he maintained a constant dialogue with all CMs and even televised these meetings. He knows that politics is a game of perception.

In politics, everything does not always go in his favor. In legislative elections in Delhi, West Bengal and the Southern States, the BJP’s overall percentage of votes increased, but it was unable to form the government. Besides these defeats, the government also faces the challenges of inflation and unemployment. However, the Indian economy is back on track after Covid-19. It gives a little hope.

Modis’ opponents believe that every Napoleon has his Waterloo, but the lionheart does not give up fighting for fear of defeat. This is what the last two decades of the Narendra Modi era tell us.

Shashi Shekhar is the editor-in-chief, Hindustan

Opinions expressed are personal