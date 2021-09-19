Mr Jokowi, farmers collect corn feed subsidy pledge here …





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The government is urged to immediately fulfill the pledge to subsidize corn as an ingredient in chicken feed in the breeding centers in Blitar, Klaten, Boyolali, Sukoharjo and Lampung. People’s Poultry Association (Pinsar) President Singgih Januratmoko said the corn subsidy would accelerate the plan to stabilize the price gap between high production costs and lower prices for farmers’ eggs in the market since March. last quarter. “The information is that the Ministry of Commerce has the funds ready, but the Ministry of Agriculture has the goods [jagung] I still don’t know if he exists or not, “Singgih said over the phone. Business, Sunday (19/9/2021). Regarding the subsidy plan, the Ministry of Commerce has prepared a budget of 45 billion rupees to buy 30,000 tons of maize at a price of 1,500 rupees per kilo from farmers in several production centers. However, the true value of corn in sourcing areas outside of Java is still unknown. “The president’s goal is to execute the president within a week. Blitar has not received any information, especially since Lampung and Klaten have not received any information. In the meantime, the budget is ready,” a- he declared. Pinsar had proposed to President Joko Widodo or Jokowi to import corn to break the controversy over high-content ingredients in pet food. Jokowi is known to have accepted the proposal by receiving a number of herders’ envoys at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday (9/15/2021). “Mr. President agreed that if there is none, it is acceptable to open the imports. I do not know how we will see, the important thing is not to give false hope, sorry for the breeders, “he said. Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Commerce Minister Muhammad Lutfi stand ready to address the issues of independent farmers who are experiencing food difficulties due to the protracted Covid-19 pandemic. The plan is for the government to move the distribution of feed specifically for corn closer to a number of centers in other production areas. “As instructed by the president, we will take swift action this week so that the demand for corn, especially in the three problematic locations, namely Klaten Blitar and Lampung, can be processed at very prescriptive prices. If necessary, use some subsidies, “Syahrul said in an official statement. , Thursday (9/16/2021). In addition, Syahrul has promised to add other special corn-based feeding centers in areas that have herding bases. In addition, the ministry will maintain price stability and control to keep them under control and improve regulations and rules that can protect farmers. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20210919/12/1444226/pak-jokowi-peternak-tagih-janji-subsidi-pakan-jagung-nih The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos