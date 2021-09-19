Minister Pak defends Sidhu’s ties with Imran Khan, Bajwa; Tell the captain to have a heart





Pakistani Federal Minister Choudhary Fawad Hussain strongly supported the head of the PPCC, Navjot Singh Sidhu, described as a “threat to national security” by Captain Amarinder Singh, expressing his surprise at the allegations of the former CM of Punjab. The Pakistani minister defended Sidhu’s close ties with leaders such as Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Pak Gen. Bajwa, reminding Amarinder Singh of his close relationship with former President Musharraf. Choudhary Fawad Hussain told Amarinder Singh to “have heart” and not raise objections against Sidhu, who is considering the post of CM after his resignation.

After submitting his resignation, Amarinder Singh had declared that he would strongly oppose on behalf of his Navjot Singh Sidhu for CM of Punjab “for the sake of India”. “It is a matter of national security. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is his friend. Sidhu has a relationship with the chief of the army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa,” Amarinder said in an interview with the news agency. press ANI a few hours after his resignation.

The captain sounds the alarm on Sidhu’s connection with the leaders of Pak

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, tendered his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday after continuing to “humiliate” the congressional leadership. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder Singh said he would not support “incompetent President of the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and called him” bad. “no one for the Punjab.

Amarinder Singh also criticized Siddhu’s close association with Pakistan. “I had condemned Sidhu when he went to Pakistan and met Imran Khan and Bajwa. Here my soldiers are killed and you go there and hug the Pakistani leader. I asked him (Sidhu), do you know how many drones arrive in Punjab on a daily basis, how many weapons, RDX, grenades and ammunition are entering the state? Pakistanis are doing all of this and you go after the Pakistani leadership, ”Singh said.

Sources reported that Navjot Singh Sidhu promoted his name for the CM during an overnight meeting between Punjab Congressman Harish Rawat and central observers. Sidhu and a group of pro-Sidhu MPs want the face of the chief minister to be that of the Jatt Sikh community.

