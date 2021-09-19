Texas mega-church preacher and devotee of Trump says there is no ‘credible religious argument’ against COVID-19 vaccines





Pastor Robert Jeffress participates in the Celebrate Freedom Rally with then President Donald Trump on July 1, 2017. Olivier Douliery-Pool via Getty Images

Texas mega-church preacher refuses to offer his congregation religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

He told The Associated Press that there was no “credible religious argument” for refusing a shot.

Religious exemption letters are increasingly used as a “loophole” to avoid vaccination warrants, the AP said.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

As Republican lawmakers rampage over President Joe Biden’s broad vaccination mandates, The Associated Press reported that religious exemptions are increasingly being used as a “loophole” to avoid getting vaccinated against COVID-19 .

But a Trump-loving preacher at a Texas mega-church decreed there was “no credible religious argument” for refusing a shot, the Associated Press said.

Reverend Robert Jeffress, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Dallas, which has 12,000 members, told the news agency that he and his staff did not “offer” letters of exemption or encourage members. of their congregation to seek religious exemptions from the coronavirus. vaccination warrants.

“Christians who are troubled by the use of a fetal cell line to test vaccines should also refrain from using Tylenol, Pepto Bismol, Ibuprofen, and other products using the same cell line. ‘they’re sincere in their objection,’ Jeffress said in an email.

Jeffress, who once suggested he would vote for former President Donald Trump rather than someone who embodies the teachings of Jesus, is one of many religious leaders who have recently opposed the use of letters d religious exemption.

The AP reported that leaders of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said Thursday that, aside from medical reasons, “there is no exemption in the Orthodox Church for its followers from any vaccination for religious reasons “.

Likewise, the news agency reported that the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York have also stated that they do not did not support the exemption letters, according to the AP. .

The story continues

But not all churches share the same point of view. The AP said some Catholic bishops, including those in the Colorado Catholic Conference, have facilitated opposition to the vaccine on religious grounds by posting templates online for a letter priests can sign.

A pastor in Tulsa even said he would sign a religious exemption letter if people donated to his church, The Washington Post reported.

According to a senior religious freedom researcher at the Freedom Forum in Washington, religious exemptions are likely to be at the center of fierce legal battles in the months to come.

“As immunization mandates continue to expand in schools and workplaces, there is bound to be more litigation over the issue of religious exemptions – especially in cases where no exemptions (except medical) are authorized, “Charles Haynes said in an email to the Washington Post. .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/texas-megachurch-preacher-trump-devotee-131310078.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos