WASHINGTON [Special Commentary]: It’s just a small change, a change of a small syllable. It’s barely noticeable unless you look very carefully: Tai-pei Representative Office in Washington, DC (TECRO) may soon change its name very slightly to Tai-wan Representative Office. The initials of the TECRO offices would remain the same. It will only be a symbolic change.

The Financial Times in London reported last week that such a change could happen soon. The timing was a bit awkward, however. The FT report came out the same day Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu () and the Taiwanese national security team were in the neighboring colonial city of Annapolis, minutes from DC, where he was holding. his regular, low-key talks on the Special Channel with senior Biden White House, Pentagon and State Department officials.

These special channel meetings have been an integral part of Washington-Taipei diplomacy for at least twenty-five years. They have become more common and higher in the Trump administration. In fact, unlike most of Trump’s policies, the Biden administration has preserved Trump’s strong White House ties with Taiwan’s foreign policy and defense leaders.

The news from the FT was even more embarrassing as President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese state president Xi Jinping () for about an hour and a half late on the night of Thursday, September 9 (Friday morning 10 for the president). Xi). In fact, it is suspected that President Xi was aware of Minister Joseph Wu’s presence in the Washington area and programmed his call for maximum embarrassment.

In truth, President Biden asked Xi to make a call some time ago. I guess, given that Bidens’ press secretary did not mention a call during her press briefing on Thursday, it is likely that Xi accepted the phone conversation within a very short period of time.

Perhaps the president thought he would have an advantage if the call took place mid-morning in Beijing when it was clear and alert, and after ten o’clock on Washington night when President Biden was not. not.

The short notice and inconvenient timing were tactically dexterous for Mr. Xi, who could thoroughly prepare for the meeting, while Mr. Biden likely had to be briefed and coached for the phone call for a small window of time. at the start of the evening.

When the call went through, Mr. Biden read a script prepared by Asian Tsar Kurt Campbell. Biden stressed to Xi that China and the United States have a responsibility to ensure [that] the competition doesn’t turn into conflict, but the White House press office’s 90-minute conversation reading the next day was barely four sentences long. Bidens’ press secretary, when asked the next day, had no idea if Taiwan had been mentioned at all.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry had an idea. In a press release that lasted seven wordy paragraphs, the Chinese side quoted Biden as saying that the US side did not intend to change the one-China policy. The ministry also revealed that President Xi had complained to Biden that China-U.S. Relations have been facing serious difficulties for some time, owing to U.S. policy towards China.

Xi warned Biden that US hostility serves neither the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries, nor the common interests of countries around the world. Xi also expected both sides to respect each other’s core concerns and deal with their differences appropriately. Xi also briefed Biden on China’s initiatives to actively assume international responsibilities befitting China’s domestic conditions. China is now a global superpower, Xi hinted, and it will act as such.

The White House press release says nothing about China’s policy. Biden underscored the Americas’ enduring interest in peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region; in the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s reading, the term Indo-Pacific was nowhere to be found.

Given the discrepancies in these next day’s versions of Who Said What, it is likely that neither the White House nor Zhongnanhai () were happy with the Biden-Xi phone call. The Chinese side seemed to know that the Taiwanese foreign minister was in Washington and hoped to intervene on the one-China policy (note: not the one-China principle) in the conversation. It’s also reasonable to think that the Financial Times report on TECRO’s renaming was leaked for the same reason, but possibly by a Biden insider who hopes to torpedo TECRO’s renaming decision.

In the hours following TECRO’s disclosure by the Financial Times, the English-language Chinese media filled with commentaries and editorials threatening dire consequences if the pei TECROs ever turned into a wan.

China is not kidding. Beijing has withdrawn its Lithuanian ambassador because Taiwan is due to establish a Taiwanese representative office in Lithuania, as announced by Taiwan’s foreign ministry in July. The Lithuanian ambassador in Beijing has been sent home. Certainly, the English Chinese media blasted, Beijing could not do less in Washington.

Except that China’s new ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang (), is downright hated, having advised a welcoming audience including Henry Kissinger that America please shut it down on China if she doesn’t agree with it. If Wolf Warrior Qin returned to Beijing, he wouldn’t be missed.

America still does not have an ambassador in China. Nicholas Burns is awaiting confirmation from the Senate, and to be perfectly frank, he’s too kind and even-tempered for Beijing. (I have often thought that former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, Bidens’ choice for Tokyo ambassador, has a temperament more suited to Chinese diplomacy.)

On Sunday, September 12, the Peoples Daily newspaper published an authoritative commentary in Chinese on President Xis’ phone call with President Biden. He portrayed America as an unrepentant villain, the world’s first developed nation, seeking to deliberately coerce and suppress China, the world’s first developing nation. The hostility and confrontation between Washington and Beijing is entirely due to the mistaken mindset of the Americas and incorrect policies. China is preparing its Communist Party cadres for a major break with the United States.

Chinese media targeting American readers blamed Taipei for TECRO’s business. The Taiwanese leadership has bamboozled the Americans. The overseas-led Chinese media have threatened disastrous military initiatives against Taiwan, such as fighter jets in Taiwan’s airspace, but sadly, the pressures of China’s airspace have been an ongoing irritant for more. one year.

A Chinese expert writing in English said: It is expected that the Taiwanese military will not dare to prevent the PLA fighter jets from overflying the island. If the Taiwanese side dares to open fire, the Chinese mainland will not hesitate to deal a decisive and destructive blow to the Taiwanese independence forces.

However, such a demonstration is likely to induce a repeat of the 1996 Taiwan Strait scenario which involved two US aircraft carriers and resulted in the first direct special channel communications between Lee Teng-huis’ presidential office () and the Clinton White House. China’s current belligerence not only strengthens Washington’s defense commitment to Taiwan, but also ensures that Taiwan is welcomed into the new Indo-Pacific security architecture that is now crystallizing from New Delhi to Tokyo.

China warns that a single figure could start a grassland fire if it turns pale, but at present it is more likely that any grassland fire is blowing in the direction of China, that China is trying to limit its reaction to economic sanctions or that it becomes completely pearl. Port and military attempts and gray zone force of arms. It seems like a horrible overreaction for a tiny little figure, an overreaction for which the world would blame only China and its Communist rulers.

John J. Tkacik, Jr. is a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer who served in Taipei and Beijing, and is now Director of the Future Asia Project at the International Assessment and Strategy Center.