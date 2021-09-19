Politics
BRGM encourages community contribution to mangrove planting in the area
KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. As one of the countries with the largest tropical forests and mangroves in the world, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed the importance of the principles of a green economy and a blue economy to achieve economic growth. sustainable.
It is known that the green economy is one of the main economic strategies of Indonesia which also has a good impact on the environment in the future. Meanwhile, the blue economy is an economic development that emphasizes improving human well-being and social equity, as well as the ability to reduce environmental risks and ecological scarcity.
In support of the Jokowi mission, the Peat and Mangrove Restoration Agency (BRGM) is making vigorous efforts to accelerate the rehabilitation of mangroves in Klamana village, East Sorong district, South Korea. town of Sorong, West Papua. The activity was carried out through a labor intensive program which was enthusiastically received by the residents, where they were very excited to work together to plant 50 hectares of mangroves.
The reason is that mangrove plants can prevent abrasion and reduce big waves or natural disasters. In addition, mangrove rehabilitation is also one of the government’s efforts to accelerate economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The mangrove plantation in Klamana lasted 20 hectares, it is still ongoing in September, maybe another 30 hectares will be completed in the next two weeks,” Werbete said as chairman of the Klamana Community Group (Pokmas) in a writing. statement, Sunday (19/9).
Residents also hope that the rehabilitation of mangroves in their district can maintain the ecosystem in a sustainable manner and have a positive economic impact. They don’t have permanent jobs and usually take mangrove wood to sell as building materials or materials to make flag poles, Bonardo said as a field coordinator in the labor-intensive program. work in West Papua.
Therefore, the locals hope that there will be assistance for livestock rearing or training in aquaculture, so that they have a new source of income and no longer take mangrove wood, he said. for follow-up.
In addition, Bonardo said, if the local government and BRGM are to continue to carry out the socialization and orientation of the inhabitants, because the mangrove plantation is a long-term investment that cannot be implemented in an instant. 1-2 years because the benefits are not great, but by the age of 5, the benefits of mangroves will be very important for their life.
Meanwhile, Giri Suryanta, director of the Remu Ransiki Watershed Control Center and Protected Forests (BPDASHL), said the program has been positively received by residents of Klamana village. This program is very useful for them, especially during this pandemic, the answer is also good, yes, because they are included in the cluster of the urban population, said Giri Suryanta.
By the way, the location is also close to a tourist area, so it’s like tit for tat, speeding up the mangrove rehabilitation process while providing what the community can support from the tourism sector, a- he added.
According to him, the awareness of the inhabitants of Klamana village to protect the mangroves is now increasing, especially the Sorong region is threatened by flooding caused by the tides. Where the inhabitants began to feel the rise of puddles of seawater.
As we know, mangroves are wetland ecosystems whose management must be carried out in an appropriate and integrated manner so that they can be managed in a sustainable manner to improve the well-being of populations. BRGM itself targets nine provinces in mangrove rehabilitation, including North Sumatra (Sumut), Bangka Belitung, Riau Islands (Kepri), Riau, West Kalimantan (West Kalimantan), East Kalimantan (Kaltim), North Kalimantan ( Kalut), Papua and West Papua.
