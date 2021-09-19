Trump says US is ‘sump of humanity’ amid border crisis





Former President Donald Trump has said the country is becoming a “sump of humanity” as the Biden administration scrambles to deal with the more than 14,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, living in a makeshift camp under a bridge in Texas.

“The largest number of illegal aliens in the history of our country is pouring in by the millions. They are totally unchecked and unchecked, can do whatever they want and go where they want, “Trump said in an emailed statement Sunday.

“Our country is rapidly becoming a cesspool of humanity. Murderers, drug traffickers and criminals of all shapes and sizes are a big part of this massive migration, ”said the former president.

More than 14,000 Haitians have been camping in squalid conditions under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, since last week awaiting arrest, leading the Biden administration to close a point of entry, redirect the traffic, deploy more border patrol agents and organize flights, which could start as early as Sunday, to return them to the Caribbean nation.

“Tens of thousands of people come from Haiti, and many now from African countries, even more now than from South America. Nothing is being done and the corrupt mainstream media is paying almost no attention to what may be the biggest crisis in our country’s history, ”Trump said, noting that it’s not just about of a crisis at the border, it is a “crisis of crisis”.

More than 14,000 Haitians camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. Eric Gay / AP

A US government official told The Associated Press on Sunday that the flights could start Sunday and said there could be as many as eight a day in an attempt to deter others from seeking asylum in the States- United.

Ariel Henry, the Haitian Prime Minister, posted on Twitter that he was concerned about the “extremely difficult” conditions in the border camp and said Haitians would be welcome.

We want to reassure them that measures have already been taken to offer them a better reception on their return to the country and that they will not be left behind, he said.

“Murderers, drug dealers and criminals of all shapes and sizes are a big part of this massive migration,” former President Donald Trump said. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Haiti is recovering from a devastating earthquake last month and the government is in turmoil following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise at his home the previous month.

Some Haitians said they did not want to go home.

In Haiti, there is no security. The country is in a political crisis, ”Fabricio Jean, 38, who arrived in Texas with his wife and two daughters, told The Associated Press.

Haitians are feeling the sentiments of the United States as Haiti recovers from a devastating earthquake and the government is in turmoil following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.Eric Gay / AP

Many Haitians arriving at the US border came from South America where they fled after an earthquake in 2010, but were unable to find employment.

The arrival of Haitians in Del Rio only fuels criticism surrounding President Biden’s management of immigration at the southern border.

When he took office in January, Biden began to reverse or abandon many of Trump’s immigration policies, leading many immigrants to Mexico and Central American countries to believe they would be the welcome to the United States.

Many Haitians arriving at the US border came from South America where they fled after an earthquake in 2010, but were unable to find employment. Eric Gay / AP

Last month there were over 200,000 encounters with illegal immigrants the second consecutive month the number exceeded 200,000.

Figures for August show an increase of 317% from a year ago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/09/19/trump-says-us-a-cesspool-of-humanity-amid-border-crisis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos