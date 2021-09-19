NOTICE: Everyone Needs a Booster Dose





Even experts do not seem to agree on the need for a booster dose against the virus at this time. Some say it will help us, while others say the only people it will help are the drug companies. If you ask me, everyone needs a booster dose, but not necessarily the vaccines that are currently circulating.

Let’s start with the Prime Minister. Last week, he spoke eloquently at the United Nations climate change conference, saying: We need swift, large-scale action to tackle climate change. Everyone applauded except those with too long memories. Just a few years ago, in a meeting with school children, when our Prime Minister was asked about climate change, he offered a wonderfully simple explanation of the phenomenon. As people get older, he explained, they tend to get colder than when they were young. What depth and yet so simple! If it was about climate change just a year ago, what does the UN do now? A booster shot to sharpen our PM’s short-term memory, please.

Then we watch over the fence the other prime minister rushing to where the angels fear to step. Imran Khan debunked the origins of the Haqqani network the other day by informing a foreign correspondent that it was a tribe in Afghanistan. The correspondent didn’t bother to ask why a tribe would carry a network in his name, and the Pakistani prime minister once again escaped as he did with a hundred other blunders (including himself deceive the Indian population by a few hundred crores). A booster dose in the news for Imran Khan, please.

Virat Kohli also needs a booster. I grant you that he almost won the series against England for us. But the crass, cranky temper tantrums he throws have driven the final nail in the coffin of the sport that was once believed to be a gentleman’s game. A dose of playing him cool would be in order and the best person to administer it would be Captain Cool, namely, the new mentor of the MS Dhoni team.

Banayaga crorepati porn! Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? We all do, but Raj Kundra wanted it more than the rest. So as we continued to nurture our dreams of wealth and try our luck in silly gigs like the fastest finger first, Raj knew what the audience really wanted. They wanted action, and he had found a way to give it to them. Ironically, in 2013, Raj wrote a novel called How Not to Make Money. Too bad it becomes almost autobiographical. A reminder of consolation is well deserved.

Freewheeling Good Samaritan (and The Weeks Man of the Year – 2020 winner) Sonu Sood has just realized that there is a downside to doing good. He certainly gave the country’s migrants a reason to be happy during the lockdown, and up there, God must smile too. But here on earth, he won the wrath of officials whose job it was to help these migrants in the first place. Soods’ gestures of good citizenship made the officials seem unfamiliar with their jobs. What a cheek! To top it off, he is now an ambassador for the Aad Aadmi Party brand. Naturally, irregularities were discovered in the house he had built and cases of tax evasion have multiplied. It would have been so much better for everyone involved (except of course for the migrants) if Sood had remained silent like the rest of Bollywood and stuck to modeling for everything under the sun. A booster shot to get real for Sonu Sood.

Navjot Singh Sidhu staged a coup and got it when he wants. Or, does it have? He will now realize that it is much easier to topple a chief minister by pulling the sidelines than to actually help run a state. Sidhu needs a dose of common sense to help him tell the difference between running a state and playing in the Great India Laughter Challenge.

Especially the clamor, we heard Naseeruddin Shah’s deep baritone speak both from those who applauded the Taliban as well as from right-wing extremists. Naseer did the impossible. He managed to anger both extremes of the spectrum equally and at the same time. A booster dose of courage for the actor.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of LA SEMAINE.

