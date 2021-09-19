Jokowi received letters of recommendation from Komnas HAM and the ombudsman regarding TWK KPK

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo received a letter of recommendation from the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) and Mediator Republic of Indonesia re national insight test (TWK) employee of the Corruption Eradication Commission (PCN).

TWK is part of the status transfer process KPK officers become a civil state apparatus (ASN).

“(The letter of recommendation from Komnas HAM and the mediator) has been received,” said Early Purwono, presidential special staff member for legal affairs. Kompas.com, Sunday (19/9/2021).

Dini did not know exactly when the letter reached the president. He was also unable to provide an answer from Jokowi regarding the letter.

“To be precise, you have to check with the TU (administration) of the Secretary of State (Secretariat of State), yes,” he said.

The Ombdusman has previously said there have been inappropriate actions in the implementation process TWK KPK. The KPK is therefore asked to improve the legal actions taken within the framework of the policy of transferring the status of employees from the KPK to ASN.

“There are implications of actions that need to be taken, namely process improvements and regulatory improvements,” Indonesian Ombudsman Chairman Mokhammad Najih said at a press conference on July 21, 2021.

“Improving the legal actions that have been taken so far, so corrective measures are the first step submitted by the mediator,” he said.

Meanwhile, Komnas HAM said the KPK’s TWK implementation was full of human rights violations. At least there were 11 human rights violations in the implementation of the assessment.

The eleven forms of rights violated include the right to justice and legal certainty; Women’s rights; the right not to be discriminated against; the right to freedom of religion and belief; the right to employment; and the right to a sense of security.