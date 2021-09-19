



The tightening of the Chinese state’s grip on power comes as President Xi Jinping continues his full takeover of democracy in Hong Kong as China pulls the country further under its influence. It comes as pro-democracy candidates are virtually absent from the first election since China took control of the city’s electoral system. Meanwhile, Hong Kong Managing Director Carrie Lam said the move “improves” the electoral system to ensure that “the patriots rule Hong Kong” as the reality of China’s geopolitical ambitions emerges.

In a report from Hong Kong, Oliver Farry of France24 said that even before the vote began this weekend, the bets were “quite stacked in favor of pro-Beijing parties”. He added that this was to ensure that the city is not run by someone who is “a little less favored” by the Chinese government. Mr Farry added that the proposed “improvements” mentioned by Hong Kong Managing Director Carrie Lam are already happening anyway, even despite the efforts of pro-democracy groups in recent months. But he said the efforts had been in vain given the iron grip on power that China now has in Hong Kong. JUST IN China will undoubtedly invade Taiwan as Xi Jinping’s shocking legacy comes true

He said: “We must remember that 47 candidates for the legislative council elections which will finally take place in December are currently in prison and charged under the National Security Act! “Mainly to participate in the primary elections, so this is the first test for the new Hong Kong law. “It’s not really an election in every sense of the word, but it will be an indicator.” The correspondent stressed how critical the votes cast for the electoral committee are as they will select Hong Kong’s future chief executive in the elections next March. READ MORE China ready to annex Taiwan by “any means possible” as tensions with US allies soar

The committee will also send 40 members to the newly enlarged Legislative Council, which will be made up of pro-Chinese representatives. And in a deeply troubling admission, Farry said the latest developments should be seen as a “quadruple lock” to ensure pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong do not regain power in Hong Kong. The changes to the political system are the latest in a series of measures taken by Beijing, including the new National Security Law which punishes anything Beijing considers to be subversion, secession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces – which have put Hong Kong on an authoritarian path. In May, the Chinese parliament changed Hong Kong’s electoral system, massively reducing democratic representation in institutions and introducing the mechanism for scrutinizing candidates and election winners. DO NOT MISS

The changes have meant that virtually no influence can be exerted by the political opposition. Carrie Lam told a press conference on Sunday: “I doubt very much that any other government or country will allow public election to its local legislature of people whose mission is to harm the national interest or national security. “ It comes as the most prominent Democratic activists and politicians are now in jail or have fled abroad fearing for their lives as China wreaks havoc on the old democracy praised for its financial institutions and hub of the economy. World trade. Police have also beefed up security throughout the city, with Reuters reporting that 6,000 officers should be deployed to ensure a smooth vote. 4,900 people are expected to vote in this deeply controversial vote.

