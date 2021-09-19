‘Swampy’s agents’ gave Kevin McCarthy a ‘MAGA makeover’ to lure Trump supporters





According to numerous reports from Andy Kroll of Rolling Stone, parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has become one of Donald Trump’s closest congressional allies has been exposed following a cynical plot black money aimed at selling the Californian Republican as … Trumper to fans of the ex-president.

Calling McCarthy’s rise an “extreme MAGA makeover,” the report draws on documents that show a cabal of lobbyists and big donors backed a media blitz masquerading as local populists to raise profile by McCarthy.

McCarthy has been one of Trump’s biggest supporters after the Jan.6 insurgency, doing everything possible to derail a House investigation into the riot that scared lawmakers away for their lives. For that he was rewarded by Trump calling him “my Kevin”.

However, how McCarthy inserted himself into Trump’s inner circle dates back to his supporters helping him change his image from one of the GOP’s “young guns” to a lawmaker raging against what Trump calls it “the swamp.”

As Kroll writes, “McCarthy’s extreme MAGA makeover was awkward. Yet he didn’t have to do it alone. At a critical moment in McCarthy’s rise, a network of swamp agents mobilized to his defense and a mysterious black money group rug – bombarded the airwaves to position McCarthy as the heir apparent to the Trump-era Republican leadership. ”

The report notes: “This gooey story, which is presented in documents obtained by Rolling Stone, reveals how a team of lobbyists, political consultants and big donors appeared to masquerade as popular populists in an attempt to bolster the credibility of McCarthy to Trump Supporters. The purpose of this ploy was to help McCarthy defeat a far-right challenger in a major intra-party election, raising him to the rank of House GOP leader and ensuring that an ally of companies remains at the head of the party. “

Writing: “Election experts who have examined the details of McCarthy’s extreme MAGA makeover say it’s hard to imagine a sequence of events more emblematic of the pathetic state of the campaign finance system and how whose anonymous money now reigns supreme in American politics, “adds Kroll,” In other words, it’s not just Trump supporters who are being duped by black money. It’s all of us, and this will continue to happen as long as the Untraceable Money keeps flowing. The McCarthy Blitz shows how complicated the money trail can be. “

After detailing the media blitz – heavily steeped in racism – and the efforts of an obscure “State Tea Party Express” dedicated to raising McCarthy’s profile, Kroll explained, “Ultimately, the metamorphosis of the McCarthy’s black money proved a winning proposition for all the worst. McCarthy won his leadership race. State Tea Party Express wielded influence without accountability. Real donors, whoever they were, saw a comeback on their money in the form of a friendly Republican without even having to be named. “

You can read Andy Kroll’s full Rolling Stone report here.

