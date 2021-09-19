“Milestone”: the first batch of 40 buses for the green line project reaches Karachi – Pakistan





A ray of hope has emerged for the public transport problems of Karachi residents as the first batch of 40 buses for the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) reached the city on Sunday.

Addressing a ceremony at the port of Karachi for the delivery of the fleet, Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail said “another milestone” has been taken with the arrival of buses as part of Karachi’s transformation plan (KTP) announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He appreciated the efforts of Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) to ensure the completion of the Green Line project on time, according to a statement released by his office.

The dedicated corridor will serve some of the most populous areas of Karachi, covering the city of Surjani to Gurumandir and Numaish Chowrangi in phase 1.

The second batch of 40 additional buses [is] is expected to reach in October 2021, and phase 1 of the project would be operational by the end of November, the governor said.

One of Karachi’s major public transport projects, the BRTS Green Line was due to be completed by the end of 2017, but new deadlines were still imposed as the Karachiis continued to suffer from the lack of a transport system. in common appropriate. Since the device was launched, the rutted roads on either side of the road have become a major source of nuisance for commuters and for traders doing their business.

For his part, Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said the BRTS Green Line is a modern technology-based transport system, including a dedicated 22-kilometer corridor aimed at facilitating transportation. mobility and meet the travel needs of 135,000 passengers. per day.

Federal Minister Asad Umar speaks at the arrival ceremony of the Green Line fleet. DawnNewsTV

He told the event that a full command and control center had been set up for transportation projects, including the Green Line, Orange Line and others. A bus depot was built for 80 buses, while 22 bus stations were built.

For the first time, we are bringing a modern transport system to Karachi, the Federal Minister said, regretting that the mega-city that paid the most taxes had been deprived of modern transport in the past.

The minister said commercial bus operations would begin within the next two months after the installation of relevant software and driver training, when the tracks and stations were already completed.

This is the first project in Karachi’s transformation plan, while five other megaprojects are underway, Umar added.

He revealed that the executive committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) would likely give final approval to the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) at its meeting on Monday and that the prime minister was to carry out the inauguration of the project himself. . The KCR will initially provide means of transport for 450,000 passengers per day, to gradually meet the needs of a maximum of one million passengers.

Umar said three major road projects on Orangi, Gujjar and Mehmoodabad Nullahs, spread over 54 km, are expected to be completed soon, where concrete walls will also be erected.

Karachiis will continue to hear good news over the next few weeks, the minister said, adding that the federal government was paying special attention to Karachi as the PTI and its allies won 19 seats in the city’s parliament, which resulted in also greatly contributed to the income of the center

Over the past few months, we have tolerated criticism because the mega-project took a long time to complete, he said, stressing that we are not doing Karachi any favors but deserves it.

He said the federal government was also paying special attention to 14 other districts in Sindh, revealing that the relevant P3 board would give its approval for the Hyderabad-Sukkur highway tender very soon.

To a question, Umar reluctantly admitted that the Green Line project was launched during the PML-N government’s tenure, but made some sarcastic remarks for the former rulers.

Giving details on the new buses, SIDCL CEO Nadeem Lodhi said the fleet is an 18-meter hybrid articulated diesel self-loading technology that benefits the environment. The buses are equipped with a modern intelligent transport system (ITS) with features such as an automatic tracking system, real-time passenger information, surveillance cameras and automatic doors.

The fleet offers comfortable modular seats, air conditioning, digital screens and advertising space. It is designed to meet the needs of people with special needs and will also benefit the environment by reducing the use of fossil fuels, limiting emissions and reducing travel time.

Lodhi said that after the port cleared, the buses would be transported under the supervision of a Chinese technical team to the dedicated bus depot located in Surjani town. The fleet will then begin training trips on the corridor by mid-October after an “intense period” of technical reviews, inspections and classroom training of drivers, he added. After User Acceptance Testing (UAT), Green Line business operations will start by the end of November.

The ceremony also took place in the presence of federal ministers Ali Zaidi, Aminul Haque, special assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of maritime affairs Mahmood Moulvi and members of the national and provincial assemblies of the ruling PTI.

In February 2016, then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inaugurated work on the federally funded Rs 16.85 billion bus project by performing the grand opening. Later, the project was extended for another 10 kilometers as initially desired by the government of Sindh and the estimated cost exceeded the figure of 24 billion rupees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1647232 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos