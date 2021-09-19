Friends award statements in 17 countries, advanced candidates for 2024





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Volunteer Friendreward new statement of support Pranowo Rewardstand as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election on Sunday (19/9). This time, the declaration was made in 17 countries. The countries in question are Hong Kong, Macao, Japan, Taiwan, United Kingdom, Singapore, Italy, Netherlands, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand, United States United, Austria, Spain, United Arab Emirates and France. Sahabat Ganjar General Chairman Lenny Handayani said Ganjar, who is currently governor of Central Java, is the right figure to lead Indonesia after Joko Widodo’s leadership as president. “I see that Ganjar was governor of Central Java for two terms, so the public has seen the results of his work. I personally see that Mr. Ganjar is a righteous person and can move the Indonesian nation forward,” Lenny said in his statement, Sunday (19/9). Lenny said Sahabat Ganjar is here in the spirit of mutual cooperation and collaboration so that Indonesia can be strong in dealing with various national issues. “We are spreading the spirit that has been taken up by Ganjar and spreading the spirit of Ganjar’s leadership to the whole community,” he said. In addition to the declaration, Sahabat Ganjar also participated in the inauguration of the management of 34 DPWs and 140 DPCs across Indonesia. Previously, Jokowi Mania Volunteers also declared a statement of support for Ganjar after Jokowi did not intend to move forward on the presidential term extension speech. According to Jokowi Mania President Immanuel Ebenezer, Ganjar is the most suitable figure to promote in 2024 to replace Jokowi. Ganjar is also considered to be able to maintain heritage Jokowi because he showed good performance as governor. “What we can take care of is who can uphold the legacy of Pak Jokowi, linked to nationality, diversity, integrity, loyalty and proven performance. that this figure is only at Mas Ganjar Pranowo “, Immanuel told CNNIndonesia.com, Wednesday (16/9) As far as support goes, Ganjar has actually argued that he is focused on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic in his region. “I am still focusing on managing the pandemic,” he said, via a short message to Mr. CNNIndonesia.com, Thursday (16/9). (ptr / fea)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210920003301-32-696486/sahabat-ganjar-deklarasi-di-17-negara-maju-capres-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos