Johnson from UK calls for climate action on 4-day trip to US





LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to the United States with senior Cabinet officials on Sunday to urge world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly to take urgent action on climate change ahead of the summit on the COP26 climate this autumn in Scotland.

Johnson is expected to co-host a meeting on climate change with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday. The two will discuss the need to help developing countries mitigate the impact of climate change.

“This week, as world leaders arrive in New York for the biggest diplomatic event of the year, I will push them to take real action on coal, climate, cars and trees so we can be successful. COP26 and maintain our climate objectives. at your fingertips, ”Johnson said in a statement. Great Britain is hosting the COP26 climate summit from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow. The conference is touted as a pivotal moment to persuade governments, industry and investors to make binding commitments on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and making progress in reducing global warming to less than 1.5 degree Celsius.

The UK government said 100 world leaders have confirmed they will attend the conference. But Alok Sharma, the UK official chairing the conference, was unable to confirm on Sunday whether Chinese President Xi Jinping had committed to participating in the talks or whether China would definitely send a delegation. “On whether Xi Jinping is coming, it’s not yet confirmed. Normally, these things are getting a bit closer to the summits. I really hope we have a delegation from China,” Sharma told the BBC. . He told Sky News that Beijing, as the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, should be a key part of any climate change deal. “They told me they wanted COP26 to be a success. The ball is in their yard. We want them to come forward and make it a success with the rest of the world, ”he said. Johnson, Sharma and new British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrive in New York on Sunday for a four-day visit to the United States After the United Nations General Assembly, Johnson and Truss will travel to the White House for discussions on the climate, the pandemic and international security. It will be Johnson’s first visit to the White House since President Joe Biden took office.

