In latest ad, Murphy puts Trump at the center of the campaign





Gov. Phil Murphys’ challenger in the next election is former Assembly Member Jack Ciattarelli, but in his latest TV commercial, it appears Murphy is putting former President Donald Trump at the center of the debate.

The Governors’ campaign invoked Trump’s extreme platform in its latest announcement of an attack on Republican candidate Ciattarelli in an attempt to tie the former member of the assembly to Trump, who remains largely unpopular by a majority of voters in the New Jersey.

The ad tore Ciattarelli apart for attending a so-called Stop the Steal rally in support of Trump in November 2020. He said he was working hard to make sure things went smoothly.

Ciattarelli, who congratulated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their election victory in a January 20 social media post, called the 30-second TV spot a misleading negative announcement through the media. ‘a campaign spokesperson and said he didn’t know it was a Stop the Theft rally.

Rallying Democrats at the polls using Trump’s name is not just a strategy employed in New Jersey.

California Governor Gavin Newsom repeatedly referred to Trump’s name and policies in his recall election, which he won by overwhelming majority. In Virginia, the only other state to hold a gubernatorial election this year, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe has repeatedly linked his GOP opponent to Trump.

State political observers say it’s a smart move by Murphy, who hopes to be the first Democrat to be re-elected governor since Brendan Byrne in 1977, though voters chose Democratic candidates for governor during the election. consecutive elections in 2001 and 2005.

It is clear that they are trying to tie Ciattarelli to the extreme wing of the party that has been firmly rejected by New Jersey voters, said Patrick Murray, director of Monmouth University Polling.

A September 2019 Monmouth poll showed 37% approved and 56% disapproved of the work Trump was doing. And it scored negative from 30% to 64% of voters in the six districts of the State Democratic House, according to the poll.

He lost to Biden in Garden State by almost 16 percentage points.

It is not clear whether this is a necessary tactic right now given where the state is located or whether it is simply an effort to remind voters why they voted Democratic in the over the past few years, Murray said.

Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling, agreed.

We figured with Trump leaving office that Murphy might not have his hat on to hang this up. But he does, she said. We always knew that the biggest challenge for Ciattarelli was how he was going to move forward in the campaign and in this era of Trumpism.

This is one of the most damaging things Murphy can do is continue to tie him to Trump. König added.

Konig also noted how Trump has never had high favors or job approval among most New Jerseyans, including independent voters who all Republican hopes must capitalize on in New Jersey, where registered Democrats are. over a million GOP voters over a million people, according to state data.

There are also over 2.3 million unaffiliated voters in the state.

We know it’s a numbers game, Koning said. And we know the independents weren’t crazy about Trump either.

Tuesday’s results in California are also a positive sign for Murphy, Koning said.

Voters flatly rejected an attempt to recall Newsom. By making the race a referendum on Trump and his supporters, the extreme resistance to coronavirus precautions, Newsom has offered a survival formula that could translate into success in next year’s midterm elections, noted political observers.

I would say that bodes well for the tale of a Murphy’s victory and a second term, she said.

Murphy is the favorite to win in November, according to several polls.

He held a 16 percentage point advantage according to the Monmouth University poll released last month. Just over half of registered voters polled 52% supported Murphy against Ciattarelli, a former member of the assembly.

Broken down by region, Murphy led 60 to 29 percent in northern New Jersey and 52 to 38 percent in mid-state, according to the poll. Ciattarelli had 45% against Murphys 40% in southern New Jersey.

In June, Murphy had a 15-point lead of 48% to 33% over Ciattarelli in a Fairleigh Dickinson University poll and a Rutgers-Eagleton poll showed Murphy had a 26-point lead from 52% to 26% over Ciattarelli.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

