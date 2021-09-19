Jokowi’s response to dismissal of KPK employees still pending

Jokowi did not respond to the recommendations of the mediator and Komnas HAM regarding the KPK TWK.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Match on the dismissal of 57 officers PCN that are considered not to meet the National Insight Test (TWK) requirements are continuing. However, the KPK leadership decided to fire them from October 1, 2021.

Hope is still there through the mediator’s final recommendation which was submitted to President Joko Widodo and the President of the DPR last Friday (9/17). Previously, the ombudsman, Komnas HAM had also submitted recommendations for his review of the KPK TWK.

Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) researcher Kurnia Ramadhana said the mediator issued his crown, which was the final recommendation the president should have heard. Because throughout the Indonesian mediator’s journey, it is very rare for the mediator to issue his crown in the form of a final recommendation, and this is related to the TWK of KPK employees which is seen as maladministration and not procedural.

“Today’s context, stakeholder The KPK, namely the Head of State as well as the Head of Government, namely President Joko Widodo, must act. Because before, the president was very courageous in saying that TWK could not be used as a basis to fire the employees of KPK, “Kurnia said in the discussion” Gray September in KPK, the end of the fate of eradication of corruption? “, Sunday (19/9).

Thus, seeing the current conditions experienced by the KPK, Kurnia stressed that the president must always listen to the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission and the Indonesian Ombudsman. Namely, in the TWK process which is the authority of the KPK according to the Supreme Court ruling, there is a process of human rights violations and administrative blame.

The reason, in practice, is the unqualified standard (TMS) that is categorized for the 57 KPK employees who are currently laid off is unclear. In fact, the State Civil Service Agency (BKN) does not have this standard.

This was confirmed by a member of the Indonesian mediator, Robert Na Budi Jaweng. Robert revealed that the ombudsman made corrective recommendations after listening to BKN’s information regarding the TMS (ineligible) and MS (qualified) standards. Where, BKN does not have these standards.

“This is recognized by BKN, so it is an improvement of the internal BKN, if there is a TWK process of transferring the status of employees from other state institutions, there will be an improvement,” he said. -he declares.

But the problem is, this has already happened in the KPK. For this reason, explained Robert, his party has called for corrective action on the TWK process for KPK employees.

However, the responses from the BKN and KPK actually presented a letter of opposition with their procedural rights. Robert admitted, in fact, that the Mediator accepts procedural law as the right of opposition.

“But this is strange, because usually those who use procedural rights are the reporting party, not the reporting party. Nope This is the party reported, namely BKN and KPK who are using their procedural rights, “he added.

Robert revealed that the conclusion of the BKN confession regarding the lack of TWK TMS and MS standards of KPK employees was quite surprising. Because, if you look at the standards that exist in BKN, everyone at KPK should have passed them all, but because there are hints of non-procedural space, the TMS standard is dealt with.

Therefore, the Ombudsman hopes that his recommendation regarding the TWK of KPK employees will be taken into account by President Jokowi. Because that’s what the law says.

“The point of recommendation is only one for effecting the transition of employees from KPK to ASN in accordance with the rules and administration in force. And the recommendation must in fact be carried out within a maximum period of 60 days”, he clarified.