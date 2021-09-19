Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa is expected to be appointed as the new CM. Check for updates





Congressman Pritam Kotbhai, while addressing the media in Chandigarh, said that all Punjab deputies have appointed Sukhjinder Randhawa for the post of chief minister in front of the congressional high command.

“He will become the chief minister,” Kotbhai said.

However, Randhawa, the outgoing cabinet minister for prisons and cooperation, said earlier Sunday that he or his family “never aspire to any post.” When asked by reporters if he could be called the next Punjab’s CM, the lawmaker replied: you’re talking to a congressman. “

In what can be seen as a veiled dig at Amarinder Singh, Randhawa said: A chief minister only stays (in his post) until his party, the people of the state support him. “

When asked how soon can we expect the name of the new PLC leader to be announced, Randhawa said, “We have authorized the President of Congress in this regard.

He said the party’s senior leadership should not only talk to MPs but also to other pillars before finalizing the name.

When asked why it was taking so long to announce the head of the CLP, he replied: “If you have to do a village sarpanch, it sometimes takes 20 days to decide.”

However, he assured that the name of the new head of the CLP would be announced later today.

Reports on Saturday claimed that the names of former Punjabi congressman Sunil Jakhar, Ambika Soni and Vijay Inder Singla were also making rounds to replace Amarinder.

But Soni said on Sunday that she declined the offer because she believes a Sikh should hold the highest office in the state. She met Rahul Gandhi at his residence for further discussions on the new chief minister.

Yes, I was offered the job but I refused. I have been of the opinion for 50 years that a Sikh leader should be the face of the Punjab. I explained this to the head of Congress, “she told reporters.

“I think a Sikh should be the Chief Minister of Punjab. There is only one state in the whole country where you have a Sikh CM,” she said, while expressing the hope that a new CM will be declared today.

Amarinder’s resignation

Amarinder Singh had resigned his CM post on Saturday with just five months before the legislative elections. The decision, he said, came after he felt “humiliated” in the party.

I informed Congress President Sonia Gandhi this morning that I will resign today. The party seemed to have an element of doubt that I could not lead the government. I feel humiliated, ”Singh said after his resignation.

He added that he had been summoned three times in the past two months by central management.

Singh said the party’s high command can make anyone they trust the next CM.

But when asked, he said he would oppose on behalf of Head of State Party Navjot Singh Sidhu for the new face of the CM.

… Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man, he is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next CM face, ”said Amarinder Singh.

He is friends with (Pakistani army chief) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, I will oppose it if he is chosen as the next face of the CM, “he told the Press Agency.

Subscribe to mint newsletters

* Enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/punjab-congress-leader-sukhjinder-randhawa-likely-to-be-named-new-cm-check-updates-11632044696441.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos