Boris Johnson reshuffle promotes his fans and Culture Warriors

The big Tory reshuffle of government positions last week counts, but not for the reasons that excite political journalists.

The ups and downs of the political career of the right are frothy. More importantly, the reshuffle tells us something about where the Conservatives are heading.

Boris Johnson, a man obsessed with taking a job for himself, sent in a number of obvious incompetents. These include the permanently failed Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Rabb “on vacation while Afghanistan burns.”

After removing them, they become useful scapegoats for past failures. Deaths from covid19? It was the fault of that horrible Matt Hancock who had to leave.

Problems with schools? “Blame Williamson, I took it off,” Johnson may say. Death and humiliation abroad? It was Raab’s fault who was fired.

Of course, not all of them are cast into darkness. Raab, having failed as foreign minister, becomes justice secretary with the deputy prime minister as consolation. This means he’s prime minister when Johnson is on vacation, unless he’s on a beach.

And Williamson is approached for a knight’s title.

Some analysts say the reshuffle is a sign Johnson is preparing for an early election. This could help him, for example, to have the vote before the revelations and conclusions of an investigation into the management of Covid-19.

And it’s true that Oliver Dowden, the Conservative Party’s new co-chair, immediately called on staff to step up preparations for an election.

Showing that David Cameron is gone but some animals are still in the spotlight, Dowden said, “You can’t fatten a pig on market day.”

But even “early election” here means 2023. And Tory officials insist Johnson is still considering an election in the summer of 2024.

Other analysts have tried – and failed – to find an ideological view of The toryism that Johnson promotes through this reshuffle.

Opportunistic

The real guiding principles are simpler, more opportunistic and meaner. One is that people who don’t question Johnson get promoted. Simon Clarke, the new Chief Secretary to the Treasury, is a rising Johnson fan. Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the new commercial secretary, is another.

Another determining factor is the willingness to pursue racism, imperial bluster and scapegoats.

Above all, Priti Patel remains at headquarters to impose more attacks on migrants, push through the measures of the police bill and call for longer prison terms.

Liz Truss, the new foreign minister, is a famous “Chinese hawk” who will always be good for a chauvinist tirade against perceived threats from abroad.

One of his first acts as Minister of Foreign Affairs was to tell the European Union to stop complaining about the new submarine deal between the United States, Britain and Australia. . She told them that “freedoms must be defended” and referred to “malicious acts”, in a thinly veiled reference to Chinese politics.

The Financial Times editorial board advises Johnson that after the reshuffle he should focus on key economic issues. And not to be “drawn into cultural wars that divide and useless”.

Their freedom of expression and ours

But for Johnson, questions like these are not a distraction, they are at the heart of a vote-capture plan.

The new Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, is a longtime Johnson supporter, an angry against “awakened” ideas and an opponent of the alleged left-wing bias at the BBC.

A leaked recording shows new Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch poking fun at LGBT + and trans people.

Therese Coffey remains workplace and pension secretary to continue her contempt statements against benefit claimants.

None of this should mask the real issues Johnson is facing. One of the Conservatives’ key jobs is supposed to be “to take it to the next level”, but no one really knows what that means. It may now be the responsibility of Michael Gove – whom Johnson does not trust – and it could be another convenient sacking a year from now.

And Johnson’s forgery about standing up for ordinary people is worn more and more by the minute. It increases national insurance, removes the increase in universal credit and puts aside the triple lock-in of pensions.

The real problem is when is there enough opposition outside Parliament to effect the key ‘reshuffle’ – sack Johnson himself.