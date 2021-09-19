“We’re really not even at the start” of tech crackdown, shortseller says

Beijing’s latest moves to clamp down on various sectors of the Chinese economy are scaring some investors, and one short seller thinks it’s just the start.

“I know the bulls meant, ‘It will be just education stocks,’ then it was the crackdown on gambling,” short seller Dan David told Yahoo Finance Live (video above).

In recent months, the Chinese government of President Xi Jinping has started to tighten regulations in various sectors such as gaming, both in terms of casinos and children playing video games in addition to Big Tech in the countries and even celebrity culture.

We’re really not even at the start of the crackdown, added the founder and IT director of Wolfpack Research. China is returning to a policy of total control.

Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves APEC Haus during the APEC summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, November 18, 2018. REUTERS / David Gray

Part of Xis’ goal is to tackle wealth inequality in China: There are 626 billionaires in China last year, compared to 724 in the United States, according to Forbes. In contrast, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that there are 600 million people in China who earn a monthly income of just 1,000 yuan, or about $ 155 over the course of a year. press conference 2020.

State messages indicate that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is to chase the notion of common prosperity to close the wealth gap.

“We will adhere to the status of the pillar of the people and the direction of common prosperity, and always practice development for the people, development by the people and sharing of the fruits of development by the people,” the CPC said. most recent five-year plan declared. “We will protect the fundamental interests of the people, inspire everyone’s enthusiasm, initiative and creativity, promote the well-being of the people, and continuously realize people’s aspirations for a good life ().”

The story continues

From the perspective of foreign investors, according to David, these developments have made it very dangerous for American investors to hold Chinese stocks. He also pointed out that with large mutual funds like BlackRock, Vanguard, Fidelity still exposed to Chinese companies, it would put investors at great risk.

‘THeyve missed what’s going on in China ‘

Some pundits and investors remain optimistic about the outlook for foreign companies in China, at least for now.

Cowen is looking for Oliver Chen told Yahoo Finance Live that he was bullish on luxury goods in the United States as well as in China.

Consumption has changed in China, where it is more inside China, rather than traveling, Chen said. The luxury market is very robust, because the rich have benefited from the appreciation of the stock market, the appreciation of real estate. Chen added that he’s seen a lot of momentum for businesses that target the middle class, such as Coach and Tapestry.

Chen also acknowledged the possible headwinds for foreign companies in China, especially for brands aimed at the ultra-rich. For example, even though Louis Vuitton has an exceptional presence in China, Xi’s desire to achieve common prosperity and China’s egalitarian nature “could pose great risk to the luxury industry,” Chen said.

A woman holding a Valentino branded shopping bag as she uses a smartphone outside the Italian luxury fashion brand, the Fendi store seen in Hong Kong. (Photo by Budrul Chukrut / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Bridgewater co-chief investment officer Ray Dalio also pleaded for investing in China despite the crackdown.

“I have found that most Western observers (…) interpret movements like these recent two as the leaders of the Communist Party showing their true anti-capitalist stripes, even though the trend over the past 40 years has clearly been so strong towards the development of a market economy with capital markets, with entrepreneurs and capitalists getting rich ”, wrote Dalio in a Post on LinkedIn July 30, referring to the crackdown in the carpooling and education sectors.

“As a result, they’ve missed out on what’s going on in China and will likely continue to miss,” the billionaire hedge fund manager added. “I urge you not to misinterpret these kinds of movements as a reversal of trends that have been around for decades and not to let it scare you.”

At the same time, no one outside the CCP really knows what will come next.

While U.S. regulators focus primarily on four big tech companies, the Chinese government targets dozens of them and has the centralized power to act faster and more aggressively than the United States, DataTreks Jessica Rabe wrote in a recent memo. This nuance makes it more difficult for investors to navigate in the current environment, especially since Chinese regulators are keeping a low profile on everything they have planned. “

Aarthi is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. She can be contacted at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @aarthiswami.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, Youtube, and reddit