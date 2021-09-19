The “humiliated” captain will defend himself





The standoff between the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, and the recently appointed president of the State Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu, resulted in the resignation of the former. Singh walked over to Raj Bhawan and filed his papers just before the scheduled Congressional Legislative Party meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday night.

It may be a losing battle for Amarinder Singh, but the war is definitely on as he has made it clear that he intends to continue in politics for the time being and keeps his options open. He will not stand the humiliation inflicted on him by lying down and has promised a fight with both fists in the wind.

He has yet to unveil his plans, but the options are already being discussed by his supporters and in political circles. There is very little time left before the February elections, and the model code of conduct will come into effect much sooner.

A large number of people are of the opinion that the “Maharaja of Patiala” as he is still called is likely to float his own political attire. Singh is a politician known for his Pan-Punjab image and for taking a stand on issues as and when he wants.

“He should have consultations with his supporters and confidants in the next few days, weigh the pros and cons, and then make a decision,” sources closely associated with Singh’s poll campaign told the reporter in 2017.

Amarinder Singh rose from the royalty of Patiala to the Indian Army and joined politics in 1980 when he was elected to Lok Sabha in Patiala. He left his headquarters in 1984 to protest Operation Bluestar while continuing to maintain cordial relations with the Gandhi family.

He then joined the Shiromani Akali Dal and became a minister in the short-lived government of Surjit Singh Barnala which lasted only one year from 1985 to 1986. Subsequently, he launched the Shiromani Akali Dal (Panthic) in 1992 and unsuccessfully challenged the year polls. He returned to Congress in 1998 and led it to victory in 2002 and later in 2017.

Sources believe that if Singh creates his own party, he will be able to explore alliances after the election without having to compromise.

There has always been a view expressed for some time that he could partner with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has long sought a credible Sikh face in Punjab. But that possibility is considered remote at the moment due to continued agitation from farmers who have taken a firm stand against the BJP in the center.

It is possible, however, according to sources, that if Singh organizes a party, he could work in tandem with the BJP without declaring it in exchange for full support.

In fact, people here are already pointing out that Singh’s rants against Sidhu in a series of interviews he gave after he stepped down on Saturday smacked of language used by BJP leaders. Singh raised the issue of a threat to national security, which he has done often in the past, as well as the activities and designs of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. He again attacked Sidhu for his visit to Pakistan to attend the inauguration of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the reported bonhomie with Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“We have all seen Sidhu hug Imran Khan and General Bajwa, and sing the praises of the Pakistani prime minister at the opening of the Kartarpur corridor as our soldiers were being killed every day at the borders,” Singh said, stressing that the ex-cricketer attended Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony even after he had categorically told him not to.

“The government of Punjab means the security of India, and if Sidhu becomes the face of Congress for the post of chief minister, I will fight it every step of the way,” he added.

There is also speculation that Singh could join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which still desperately needs a credible leader with a pan-Punjab image. The party had a strong presence in the Malwa belt, but it has a long way to go in Doaba and Majha.

“But the way the AAP attacked him at every step, from Amarinder’s close friendship with Pakistani national Aroosa Alam to every facet of administration and governance, would make it difficult for both sides to Unless the adage of politics making strange bedfellows is translated into reality Punjab. Local AAP leaders of course will not be happy if Amarinder is caught up in the party, “the sources said.

Reacting to the developments, AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Punjab assembly, stressed that voters were fed up with the Badals’ ten years of “mafia rule” ( Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal) and expressed his confidence in Amarinder Singh and Congress with great hope.

“The more they expressed their confidence, the more they were disappointed in four and a half years. The infighting of Congress has left behind all the major problems of the Punjab and the people. This is the reason why today people have started to hate Congress like the BJP-Akali does, ”he said.

The possibility of Amarinder Singh joining the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) is largely ruled out in two respects. The first being the continuing public anger against the Akalis for initially supporting the three controversial farm laws and second, the party has no room for anyone other than the Badal family at the helm.

But as Singh himself said in one of the interviews, politics is a fluid state where anything can happen.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of anger among congressional grassroots workers at the humiliation of their leader by the party high command. “He respected all the decisions of the central management. They could have dismissed him by offering him a greater role in the organization of the center instead of humiliating him in this way. The party must remember that it is still a Raja to its supporters. The Punjabis want to be ruled by great personalities and not by buffoons imposed on them, ”said a party member from Patiala, which is the national territory of Singh and Sidhu.

