Don’t count on the Modi wave to win the national elections: Yediyurappa | Latest India News

Former Karnataka chief minister and Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party leader BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday that Narendra Modi’s wave would help easily win the Lok Sabha election, but party leaders and workers must do so. efforts to win state elections, retracting his earlier statement that the prime minister alone cannot help win the election.

Let’s not be under any notion. On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is easy to win Lok Sabha’s election. But by declaring not only the name of Modis to win the elections, but we should also make efforts and helping development work to reach people, we should win the elections, Yediyurappa said on Sunday in Davangere, about 260 km away. from Bangalore.

The statements come as Karnataka prepares for several Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections, MLC polls and other polls in the coming year under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The Bharatiya Janata party in Karnataka has seen significant leadership changes with Yediyurappa forced to resign and Bommai replacing him as chief minister, much to the annoyance of several top party leaders overlooked for the top post.

Yediyurappa recently praised the governance of his successor Bommai.

Mr. Bommai runs the administration well, Yediyurappa said, adding: The government led by Mr. Bommai gives good administration. Even the people of the state feel the same way. I am sure the government will do better in the next few days, he said.

The BJP has stepped up efforts to mobilize support from grassroots workers to strengthen its base ahead of the 2023 assembly elections. Several leaders of the saffron holding spoke at the BJP working committee meeting in Davangere.

He added that the party should be strengthened by bringing more leaders of the List Caste, List Tribe and other backward classes into the bosom of the BJP, which would help strengthen the party and the organization.

Yediyurappa called on lawmakers and BJP leaders not to take opposition parties lightly.

He said the opposition parties have their calculations and their strength.

It is no secret that Yediyurappa and the national leadership of the BJP under Modi and Amit Shah were put to the test and the latter was expelled two years before the end of his term.

Speaking to reporters later, Yediyurappa said the meaning of what he said was that the party is expected to win over 140 seats (in 2023) based on the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our special efforts. .

He also said state congressman DK Shivakumar was trying to contact BJP lawmakers and there was no chance anyone from the Saffron group would leave. He said there was a greater chance that congressional leaders would come to the BJP.

Yediyurappa is also planning to embark on a statewide tour to build the party, adding to the apprehensions of the senior leadership of the BJP, which has so far been unable to replace the stature of the 78 year old male.

Yediyurappa has built his career on caste-based politics against the BJP, which tries to infuse Hindutva, adding to contrasting approaches to help the Saffron outfit return to power.

People familiar with the developments have said the BJP is worried about Yediyurappas’ upcoming tour.

However, Arun Singh, the national secretary general of the BJP, in charge of Karnataka on Sunday, said that Yediyurappa did not need any green signal from the party for his tour.

There is no need for a green signal. BS Yediyurappa is the greatest leader among all parties in the state. If he tours (in the state), it will be good for the party and inspire workers, Singh said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Sunday urged party leaders and workers to prepare for the upcoming polls and municipal elections in Bengaluru and said the party must win all elections.

There are two side ballots in the Assembly (Hanagal and Sindagi constituencies), legislative council elections and some panchayat elections. We seniors discussed it. We will take every election seriously, from local elections to parliamentary elections, he said at the inaugural session of the BJP state central committee meeting.

He shared his joy at the BJP’s victory in the Belagavi municipal elections for the first time.

We started by conquering the Mysuru municipal corporation by having our own mayor and now we have won the three municipal corporations in northern Karnataka (Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi), Bommai said.

He said the party should prepare for the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections. He said he was confident the BJP would get an absolute majority in the BBMP poll.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to serve the people. In this regard, he recalled the mega vaccination campaign carried out to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as Seva Samarpan Divas (Day of Dedicated Services).