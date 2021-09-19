Afridi calls for impartial research on the IIOJK





ISLAMABAD:

Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi called on US-based academics and think tanks to visit Kashmir and conduct impartial research into the genocide and ongoing war crimes against the loving people of freedom of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said this during a meeting with Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram, a press release said on Saturday.

Afridi added that the parliamentary committee on Kashmir will open avenues for various US think tanks and philanthropists who want to share facts about the ongoing conflict.

Read China reiterates its position on the Kashmir issue and calls for a peaceful resolution

The meeting expressed determination to expand the level of engagement with US think tanks, academics, lawmakers and officials and raise awareness of the genocide and demographic changes in illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir ( IIOJK).

Afridi said the Pakistani nation stands firm with the Kashmiri people in their struggle. “Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and statements on Kashmir are very clear and the prosperous world must understand that Jammu and Kashmir is not just a territorial dispute but a nuclear flashpoint. Human rights violations and organized war crimes committed by the Indian regime have been highlighted in various forums, ”he said.

The Chairman of the Kashmir Committee added that humanity appeals to the conscience of the masses, adding that the world must step in to bring justice and peace to the Kashmiris who are being systematically eliminated by the Indian occupation regime.

“It is high time that the facts about Indian war crimes against the oppressed people of Kashmir come to light for the people who move and shake the world so that the misery and agony facing the Kashmiri people can be brought to an end. “, he concluded.

The meeting also paid tribute to the late Kashmiri resistance leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Ashraf Khan Sehrai and called on the United Nations to conduct an impartial investigation into the murder in custody of the two Hurriyat leaders.

He further expressed concern over the Indian regime’s plans to eliminate the Kashmiri rulers languishing in Indian prisons, calling for their immediate transfer to prisons in Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants pledged their commitment to continue their mission and expose the Indian administration’s plans against the people of the IIOJK. The Secretary General of the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Dr Ghulam Nabi Mir and Dr Imtiaz Khan of George Washington University were also present on the occasion.

