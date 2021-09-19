Politics lesson: Boris Johnson’s plan to fund healthcare and social services brings UK tax burden to highest level in 70 years





FT High School Updates Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT high school news.

This teacher-chosen article with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times Free School Access Program. Details / registration here. Specification: AQA Component 3.1.2: UK politics: 3.1.2.3: Political parties: The origins, ideas and development of the Conservative Party and how these have shaped its current policies

Edexcel Component 1. UK Politics: 2.2: Established Political Parties: The Conservative Party: Current Ideas and Policies on Economy, Public Order, Social Protection and Foreign Policy Context: what to know The article discusses Boris Johnson’s plan to fund social care and generate additional investment for the NHS by increasing national insurance. This has caused concern within the Conservative Party, but it is unlikely to cause a major rebellion in the party benches, such are the lures of party loyalty. MPs are also aware that the public supports investment in health services, especially in light of the pressures created by the Covid-19 pandemic. The article highlights two key areas for students of politics. The proposal is controversial because it violates a commitment made in the Conservatives’ 2019 manifesto – the document in which a party sets out its policies in a general election. More generally, Johnson has deviated from the party’s adherence to low taxation, a key feature of “Thatcherite” or “New Right” thought, which exerted so much influence on the Conservatives from the 1970s onwards. Click to read the article below, then answer the questions: Boris Johnson plans to fund health and social services to raise UK tax burden to highest level in 70 years This article should be used to supplement your notes on how electoral systems have varying effects on party representation in government across the UK. As the article notes, the Partially Proportional Additional Membership System (AMS) has already produced a Scottish Labor-Lib Dem coalition and a period of SNP minority government. Edexcel Politics Paper style question 1 Evaluate the opinion that the Conservative Party has moved away from ideas of Thatcherism in recent years. You have to look at this point of view and the alternative to this point of view in a balanced way. [30 marks] Question in the style of AQA Politics Paper 1 “The Conservative Party has abandoned New Right ideas in recent years. Analyze and evaluate this statement. [25 marks] TRICK: Remember that you need to explain what you mean by “Thatcherism” or “New Right” before you assess how far the Conservative Party has strayed from it. The article is useful for economic policy – one of the policy areas specified by Edexcel – but you should also consider, for example, law and order, welfare and foreign policy. A range of policies are also advised if you are answering the AQA question. Graham Goodlad, Saint-Jean College

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/04ff8b73-bdd0-4ec8-9a15-157c517ee18e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos