Taliban dialogues begin on inclusive Afghan government: PM Khan





Dialogues with the Taliban on an inclusive government underway, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday. He added that he had started a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive government in Afghanistan including the Tajik, Hazara and Uzbek ethnic groups.

The Prime Minister, who paid a two-day visit to Tajikistan mainly to attend the SCO summit, met with leaders of countries neighboring Afghanistan, including Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan .

After meetings in Dushanbe with leaders of Afghan neighbors and especially a long discussion with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, I have entered into dialogues with the Taliban on an inclusive Afghan government to include Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks, said the Prime Minister on Twitter.

After meetings in Dushanbe with the leaders of Afghanistan’s neighbors and especially a long discussion with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, I began a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan government including the Tajiks, the Hazaras and the Uzbeks .

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) September 18, 2021

He said that after 40 years of conflict, this inclusive Afghan political settlement would ensure peace and a stable Afghanistan, which was in the interest not only of Afghanistan but also of the region.

Also at the SCO, the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s position for an inclusive government in Afghanistan representing all communities to achieve lasting peace in the country.

Read more: Putin and Imran Khan: Speaking with one voice on Afghanistan?

Positive engagement with Taliban imperative, says Prime Minister Imran Khan

Positive international engagement with the Taliban is imperative, Prime Minister Imran Khan said at the SCO summit in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on Friday. He added that there is a rare opportunity to finally end the 40-year war in Afghanistan. This moment should not be wasted, which reiterates the fact that it is in the national interest of the West and all the regional and neighboring countries of Afghanistan that they ensure peace in the country.

He also added that the Taliban must keep the promises they made in Afghanistan, and called on the international community to stand by the people of this war-torn country. He added that if the Taliban stick to their commitments and show their moderate face in practice, international engagement with the Taliban will begin in the form of international recognition and aid flowing to the country.

The Taliban must keep the commitments made, especially for an inclusive political structure where all ethnic groups are represented. It is vital for the stability of Afghanistan, he said.

The prime minister said it was also important to ensure respect for the rights of all Afghans while ensuring that it is never again a haven for terrorists. In addition, international engagement with the Taliban will help them rebuild the war-torn country.

So, after the SCO meeting, Prime Minister Khan added that dialogues with the Taliban on an inclusive Afghan government have been initiated as it is in the vital interest of all stakeholders ranging from Afghan ethnic leaders, from the Afghan people, from Afghanistan to Pakistan and the region as a whole.

Read more: Speech by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the SCO, full text

Envisaging a peaceful and stable Afghanistan through dialogues with the Taliban

He said that Pakistan, which had suffered from the spillover of the conflict and instability in the neighboring country, had an interest in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

We will continue to support a stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan, he said.

Commenting on the situation in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran said that a new reality had established itself after the Taliban takeover and the withdrawal of foreign troops.

That it all happened without bloodshed, without civil war and without a mass exodus of refugees, should be a relief.

It is now in the collective interest of the international community to ensure that there is no resumption of the conflict in Afghanistan and that the security situation is stabilized.

The prime minister said preventing a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse were equally urgent priorities.

We must remember that the previous government depended heavily on foreign aid and its withdrawal could lead to economic collapse, he said, adding that now is the time to firmly and unequivocally support the Afghans.

Thus, dialogues with the Taliban on an inclusive and peaceful Afghan government are essential to stabilize the new political framework and revive economic activities in the country.

Read more: Pakistan to formulate strategy for rehabilitation of Afghanistan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/dialogues-with-taliban-over-inclusive-afghan-government-initiated-pm-khan-pm-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos