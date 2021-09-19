Jakarta Central District Court to Wait Two Weeks for Submission of 7 State Officials





On Thursday (9/16), the Jakarta Central District Court judge granted the residents’ air pollution claim. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The Jakarta Central District Court (PN Jakpus) will wait 14 days or two weeks if there is an appeal from President Joko Widodo, including six other officials. Previously, they had been sued by residents of the Universal Coalition’s Air Purification Initiative, linked to air pollution in Jakarta and the surrounding area. Jakarta Central District Court Public Relations Bambang Nurcahyono said the Universal Coalition’s Air Purification Initiative has already filed a lawsuit against seven state officials over air pollution in Jakarta and surroundings. The seven state representatives are President Joko Widodo, Minister of Environment and Forests, Minister of Health, Minister of Interior, Governor of DKI Jakarta, Governor of West Java and Governor from Banten. Thursday (16/9) Judge PN Jakpus granted the residents’ request on behalf of the Universal Coalition Clean Air Initiative movement. “Moreover, since the decision was read, there are 14 days to appeal. If the parties do not appeal, then the decision has permanent legal force and must be enforced by the defendant,” Bambang told the journalists, Sunday. (19/9). Even though, he admitted, the governor of DKI Jakarta, through Governor Anies Baswedan’s statement, said he would execute the decision, in other words, would not appeal. However, his party is also awaiting an official statement from the legal representatives of each of the seven officials, including the Palace, namely President Joko Widodo, regarding the decision. “So the court has decided, and please, whether the related parties will take further legal action within the 14-day period,” he said. Representing the plaintiff’s legal team, said Ayu Eza Tiara, the plaintiffs and the advocacy team that accompanied the trial appreciated the decision made by the College of Judges and sided with the interests of all citizens. Several decisions were partially granted. The judge denied any human rights violations there, but others were met. And the issue of Co-accused I and II (provincial governments of Banten and West Java) follows on from the existing ruling. “Even so, we consider the decision to be the correct and wise one, given that from the evidence process at trial, it is very clear that the government has been negligent in controlling air pollution,” said said Ayu. Ayu added that with this ruling, the defendants should be able to accept their defeat wisely and choose to focus on efforts to improve air conditions rather than doing unnecessary things such as legal efforts against appeals and the cassation. “And we must reiterate that the Capital Coalition’s advocacy team is very open to participating in improving air quality in Jakarta, as well as in Banten and West Java. We will also ensure that the government actually fulfills its obligations, ”he explained. Earlier, the Jakarta Central District Court’s panel of judges who reviewed and tried citizens’ trials for Jakarta’s air pollution ultimately ruled that seven state officials were responsible for air pollution in the capital. . The panel of judges also partially upheld the defendants’ claims.

