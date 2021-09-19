Politics
Science and Technology Priority Sector for PM Modi: Jitendra Singh
Srinagar, September 19 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Sing said on Sunday that science and technology was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s priority area and that there had been a visible change for many years in this domain.
He made the remarks during the inauguration of a one-day workshop on Scientific and Industrial Research Council (CSIR) initiatives for science and technology-led development in Jammu and Kashmir at Sher -e-Kashmir International Convention Center here.
Science and technology is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s priority area and under his dynamic leadership there has been a visible change in recent years in this area, Singh said.
He said that as each sector becomes increasingly reliant on technology, raising awareness among stakeholders is essential for optimal results.
He stressed that it is necessary to engage in technological tools as there is no other option to compete without them.
Indians have had a strong scientific temperament for ages and we have talent in abundance and with that talent India is bound to be the world leader in the technology sector. We should be the frontline leader in space technology and India is far ahead of many developed countries in this area, Singh said.
While commenting on the technology interventions at JK, he said the region can derive maximum benefit in different areas.
He said that after the constitutional provisions of 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has been able to successfully implement programs, programs and other good governance practices.
Singh said that JK became a pioneer of the purple (lavender) revolution in India after taking the lead in lavender production.
He said CSIR provided support to JK during the COVID-19 pandemic with regards to RT-PCR machine infrastructure, biosecurity and also the trained workforce.
He said that two industrial biotechnology parks are being established in UT. PTI SSB AQS
AQS
