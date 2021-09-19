A New Understanding of Military Victory Urged





Victory means preventing the enemy from imposing political will, said former chief of staff Admiral Lee Hsi-ming. By Wu Su-wei and Jonathan Chin / Journalist, with editor-in-chief

The military must redefine its conception of victory, which in the current circumstances is not so much about winning battles, but preventing the enemy from occupying the nation, said the former chief of staff , Admiral Lee Hsi-ming (). The former vice-minister of national defense made the remarks during a seminar organized by the Institute of Sociology Academia Sinicas in Taipei on Friday. The event was entitled: Challenges for the Taiwanese Military’s Relationship with Society within the Concept of Comprehensive Defense. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times Lee said the events of the past few months in Afghanistan have proven that the United States has been unable to control the country, despite having won all the major battles of the 20 Years War. In light of the US defeat in Afghanistan, the military must understand that victory means preventing the enemy from imposing its political will on the nation, he said. Chinese President Xi Jinping () has repeatedly stated that the so-called reunification with Taiwan is crucial for his ambition for a glorious national renewal, he added. This means Xi could start a war across the Strait as a reaction to internal pressures or as a way to secure his place in history, Lee said. Taiwan should prepare to counter Chinese aggression and strengthen its military force to deter China from attacking, Lee said. If China tried to force unification, Taiwan would need an army strong enough to repel the attack, he said. However, as China’s annual military expenditure is around US $ 200 billion compared to Taiwan’s NT $ 12 billion (US $ 432.7 million) and its naval forces have overtaken the United States in force. , it might be impossible to deter or defend against an attack, he said. Therefore, governments are focusing on acquiring advanced jets and warships, he said. Foreign defense experts speculate that a Chinese attack with ranged missiles would destroy most military planes and ships, or render the country’s military bases inoperative, he said. Taiwan should instead focus on strengthening its reserve units and harnessing the power of its society, he said. The aim should be to resist the occupation, as stated in the concepts of defense of nations, he said. If Taiwan failed to implement a viable civil defense program, it would have no deterrent against Communist aggression, he said. The government must implement a civil defense strategy that makes full use of civilian resources, such as firefighters and coastguard personnel, he added.

