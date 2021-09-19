Anti-Trump group TV commercial blowing up Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was pulled ahead of UT-Rice football game





A national television ad denouncing Texas Governor Greg Abbotts’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic that was scheduled to air Saturday during the University of Texas football game against Rice University has been withdrawn minutes before the start of the competition, according to the group which produced the TV spot.

Members of the Lincoln Project, a group of former and current Republican Party members who resist the policies of former President Donald Trump, ask why the advertising they produced and paid for didn’t not aired. The $ 25,000 spot has been approved by ESPN’s legal department, a Lincoln Project spokesperson said.

Despite being cleared by ESPN’s Legal Department, 10 minutes before kick-off, we were told the ad would not be shown, according to a statement from the Lincoln Project. When asked why, we were told it was a decision made by the university. Did Greg Abbott or his allies assert political influence to make sure the ad didn’t get on the air?

A spokesperson for Abbott said the governor had nothing to do with withdrawing the ad.

Officials at the University of Texas could not immediately be reached for comment.

Abbott is a graduate of the University of Texas. He appoints the members of the council of school regents.

Once again, instead of focusing on the task of protecting Texans from the coronavirus pandemic, it appears they focused their time and energy on censoring those who would hold him accountable for his failures, says the press release. Indeed, several sources in Texas informed us of the political panic within the office of the governor and the campaign organization.

The TV ad, named Abbotts Wall, claims that if you made a wall from the coffins of Texans who died from COVID-19, it would stretch from Austin to San Antonio. The ad features a gritty Texas landscape with captions that reveal appalling coronavirus statistics. The ad says 3.8 million Texans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Of this total, 60,475 people died. According to the announcement, these deaths have led to more than 60,000 burials, with 85 miles of wood used to make coffins.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, seated center, watches the third quarter of a college football game between the University of Texas and Louisiana State University on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Darrell Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin , Texas. (Ryan Michalesko / The Dallas Morning News) (Ryan Michalesko / Staff Photographer)

The governor has banned mask warrants, even though some school districts and local jurisdictions want them to protect students and teachers from the virus.

If Governor Abbott wants to build a new wall, tell him to stop building this one, the silent ad says, using captions instead of a narrator.

According to the statement, the group will investigate why the ad was not released.

We will not be discouraged by Governor Abbotts’ radicalism in favor of his own political outlook and re-election campaign, the statement said. We were not done with Governor Abbott.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2021/09/19/anti-trump-group-tv-ad-blasting-texas-gov-greg-abbott-pulled-before-start-ut-rice-football-game/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos