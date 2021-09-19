Turkey has sent Afghan fighters to Nagorno-Karabakh, NGO says





Turkey may be sending Afghan fighters to disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory, the Christian nonprofit association International Rescue Committee (ICC) said Sunday. The ICC made its claim after quoting a statement by the unrecognized Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, who warned that Turkey was deploying the fighters to the territory where it supported the claims of its Azerbaijani ally in the region. In the occupied parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, there are already many Turkish-controlled international terrorist groups that are outside Azerbaijani control. In this way, Turkey is strengthening its position in Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh Foreign Minister David Babayan told Armenian newspaper news.am. Artsakh is the Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh and the Republic of Artsakh is a country that is not recognized by any other country, including Armenia. After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, some of the militants of Al-Qaeda were immediately deployed in the territories of the Republic of Artsakh [now] occupied by Azerbaijan, said Babayan news.am in an interview on August 30. He accused Turkey of deploying these militants as a means of putting pressure on Azerbaijan. It is not known what evidence Babayan relied on to claim that Afghan fighters were being transported to the area. Turkey has sought a limited role in securing Kabul International Airport after the Taliban took control of the country last month. During last year’s war in Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkey reportedly widely deployed Syrian mercenaries to support Azerbaijan in the midst of its 44-day war against Armenia. The conflict ended after a truce was negotiated by Russia which allowed Azerbaijan to maintain parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and deployed Russian peacekeepers to the region. Peace has been strained, due to skirmishes along the border between Armenia and Russia to accuse Instigated Azerbaijan. Baku denies the charges and has pushed Russia to better monitor ceasefire violations. Turkey said it was ready for reconciliation talks with Armenia with which it has no diplomatic relations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that his country was not closed to talks with Armenia if it takes steps in this direction. Armenian Foreign Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he saw the possibility of normalization, but the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the talks between the two states were only going on in a multilateral format.

