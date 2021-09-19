Appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi does not hurt Sidhus CM’s prospects in Punjab | Latest India News





The Punjab’s congressional plan has gone well with Captain Amarinder Singh’s removal as CM and a search for a suitable replacement for Charanjit Singh Channi, 58, who was chosen to lead the border state on Sunday, party insiders said.

Two senior leaders told HT that although the high command took the final call that the Congressional government of the Punjab demand an urgent top reshuffle, the leadership has also made it clear that he should preferably be someone from the top. other than state party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

This arrangement, however, is temporary, according to Congress officials and does not rule out the possibility that Sidhu will become CM if Congress wins the Assembly elections next year.

In our meetings, we had discussed plans to replace the Amarinders. We have found it inappropriate to name Sidhu as it would be like rubbing him against Amarinder and his loyalists, said a senior official involved in the Punjab plan.

Congress considered three choices: a Dalit leader, a Hindu, or a Sikh as successor to the Singhs.

Our pick included Channi and Sunil Jakhar, said the leader quoted above. Channi was the minister of technical education Jakhar was Sidhu’s predecessor in the CCP.

While Channis ‘name found a lot of support, a section of the party opposed Jakhars’ name. We have even received threats from a former CCP leader that he will quit the party along with his supporters if Jakhar is appointed CM, the leader quoted above said.

The option was to anoint a Dalit leader. The state has around 32% Dalit inhabitants (Hindus and Sikhs) who constitute a strong vote bank.

But after Amarinder left, part of Sidhus’ supporters began to demand that he be appointed CM.

The instruction given from Delhi to Harish Rawat, secretary general in charge of the state, and secretary general of the Ajay Maken party, was to obtain the consent of all deputies to let the high command decide on the new chief minister. They convinced all MPs and a unanimous decision was taken to let Congress President Sonia Gandhi decide on the new CM, the second leader said.

Singh, 79, resigned on Saturday a few months before the Punjab elections because the party wanted a new face to fight power after reports on the ground suggested he had lost popularity. The congressional leadership also obtained the signatures of more than 60 MPs demanding the removal of Singh.

Singh cautioned the party against appointing Sidhu as CM. I will never allow him (Sidhu) to come, Singh said in a few media interviews and claimed he is an anti-national element. I won’t allow it. Singh alleged that Sidhu was a friend of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief of Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala later tweeted that the INC is making history by appointing the first Dalit CM of Punjab to Sardar Charanjit Channi.

