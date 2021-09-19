Politics lesson: Boris Johnson overhauls the British government with a big cabinet reshuffle





This teacher-chosen article with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times Free School Access Program. Details / registration here. Specification: AQA Component 1, Section 3.1.1.3: The Prime Minister and the Cabinet

Edexcel Component 2, Section 3.3.2: The Prime Minister and the Cabinet Context: what to know These two articles are useful for a key A-level topic, the relationship between the Prime Minister and the Cabinet. You need to be aware of the different factors that influence prime ministers when they make reshuffles. The articles highlight competence as the reason ministers can be dismissed or promoted and exemplify the replacement of the hapless Gavin Williamson in education with Nadhim Zahawi, the minister who is considered to have successfully managed the vaccine rollout. . Use the articles to determine what other factors Boris Johnson seems to have considered. Click to read the articles below, then answer the questions: Boris Johnson overhauls UK government with major cabinet reshuffle Reshuffle signals need for serious action on leveling up This article should be used to supplement your notes on how electoral systems have varying effects on party representation in government across the UK. As the article notes, the Partially Proportional Additional Membership System (AMS) has already produced a Scottish Labor-Lib Dem coalition and a period of SNP minority government. Question in the style of AQA Politics Paper 1 “The ability of the British Prime Minister to manage the Cabinet is one of the most important sources of his power.” Analyze and evaluate this statement. In your response, you should draw on elements from your entire political curriculum. [25 marks] Edexcel Politics Paper 2 style question Evaluate the argument that Cabinet control is the most important source of power for the British Prime Minister. In your response, you should draw on the relevant knowledge and understanding of the study of Component 1: British Politics and Fundamental Political Ideas. You have to look at this point of view and the alternative to this point of view in a balanced way. [30 marks] TIP: A possible topic of Component 1 is political parties. The article mentions the favorable reaction of Conservative MPs to the reshuffle. This suggests that Michael Gove has been moved to housing in an attempt to reassure Tory voters who are uncomfortable with the government’s planning policies. This highlights the fact that when reshuffling their cabinets, prime ministers usually have an eye on how changes will be received by their party, both inside and outside Westminster. Graham Goodlad, Saint-Jean College

