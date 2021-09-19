Narendra Modis’ tenure has seen a sharp drop in the number of educational institutions with minority status

The commission, created in 2004, can grant minority status to institutions created by individuals or organizations from Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ tenure has seen a sharp decline in the number of educational institutions granted minority status by the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions, a quasi-judicial body funded by the central government.

State governments can also independently grant minority status, which allows an institution to reserve up to half of its seats for members of its community.

While the early years of the Modi government saw a relatively moderate decline in the award of minority certificates by the commission from 1,500 to 1,600 per year to around 1,100, the numbers fell from 2017, falling to 10 in 2019 and 11 in 2020 (see graph)

An education ministry official blamed the decline on procedural changes in approving applications, but academics complained the changes amounted to harassment of minority institutions and alleged the motive was political.

The four-member commission now has three members: Judge Narendra K. Jain (chair), Jaspal Singh and Shahid Akhtar. Jain became president in October 2018.

According to the commission’s records, of the 522 institutions that obtained minority status between August 2017 and March 2021, some 245 were created by Christians, 185 by Muslims, 70 by Jains, 21 by Sikhs and 1 by Buddhists.

The committee did not publish a breakdown by community of minority certificates issued before August 2017.

The education ministry official said the number of applications has dropped over the years, from 2,000 a year in the middle of the decade to around 600 a year now.

When asked why the number of certificates awarded has plunged to around 10 per year, he blamed it on delays caused by procedural changes.

An institution can apply to the government of its state or to the commission for minority status. Following a 2018 Supreme Court judgment in Sisters of St Joseph of Cluny vs West Bengal, institutions addressing the commission must attach a certificate of no objection (NOC) from the state government.

States are often slow to grant NOCs. However, if an institution can provide evidence that it requested the state government for a notice of compliance more than 90 days ago, the commission may consider that notice of compliance deemed.

Now applicants must provide a state government NOC and unique Niti Aayog ID if the applicant is a registered company or trust, the ministry official said.

An official from a candidate institution, asking not to be identified, explained in more detail how the systematic delays had led to an accumulated backlog, with only a handful of certificates issued each year.

He said the format of the commission application was changed three times between 2017 and 2019, each time seeking additional details such as student and teacher data or imposing new requirements such as the Niti Aayog ID. .

Every time they changed the format, they would ask us to withdraw the request and resubmit it. They could have easily requested an affidavit with the additional information requested, he said. Withdrawals and resubmissions caused delays.

The pandemic has further slowed the process. The commission typically conducts three hearings before awarding the certificate, a process that previously took between one and two years.

Akhtarul Wasey, academic and former Commissioner for Linguistic Minorities, expressed concern about the repeated format changes.

The commission has no reason to change the format several times. This is harassment of applicants, Wasey said.

He demanded that the commission provide annual data on its website on the number of applications received.

Jessy Kurian, attorney at the Supreme Court and former member of the commission, said delaying minority certificates was to discourage minority institutions.

Delays defeat justice. The commission should speed up hearings for faster decisions, Kurian said.

Sociologist André Beteille told this newspaper last March that he felt that the reasons for the decline in minority certificates were political.

Overall, I am opposed to quotas of any kind. But something (which had happened) decades in decline strongly calls for anxiety, he had said.

There must be a very good reason for such a decline. I have the impression that the current Prime Minister is not favorable to minorities. I think it’s political.

An e-mail sent to the committee on August 31 to investigate the reasons for the drop in the number of establishments enjoying minority status has so far not elicited any response.

However, Judge Jain, the head of the commission, told the newspaper in March last year that there had been no pressure from the government to issue minority certificates. He attributed the declining numbers to delays caused by format changes.

Former chairman of the National Commission for Minorities Naseem Ahmad said vacancies on the commission were also a reason for the delays. Two member positions were vacant until last month, when Akhtar was appointed.