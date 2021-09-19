Erdogan visits New York for 76th United Nations General Assembly





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to New York on Sunday, where he will attend and speak at this year’s United Nations General Assembly. In his address to the UN body, Erdogan said: “I will underline Turkey’s strong support for multilateralism and the goal of establishing a more just world order. Turkey has long championed a more representative UN Security Council, one larger than its current five permanent members by using the slogan, The world is bigger than five. I will share our views on key issues on the UN agenda. From the podium of the General Assembly, I will express our approach to the challenges that threaten all of humanity, ”Erdogan told reporters at Istanbul Airport. – Message on migrants Adding that during the meeting, Turkey will give “a message about migrants”, he said: “We are the ones who bear the greatest burden”. Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers and irregular migrants who wish to enter Europe to start a new life, especially those fleeing war and persecution, including Syrians and Afghans. . Turkey is already hosting 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, as signs indicate that a new wave of Afghan refugees may be heading to Turkey and the EU. Regarding Afghanistan, Erdogan said his country would never have “any hesitation” in sending humanitarian aid there. Regarding the suggestion of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to meet on the issue of migrants, Erdogan said: “We have to see the measures to be taken by the other parties. If we do not see this, we will take the necessary decision and take action. measures accordingly. “ “Turkey is nobody’s gatekeeper on this,” he added, echoing previous comments that Turkey cannot be expected to welcome a new wave of migrants. Mitsotakis told reporters on Saturday that he believed he and Erdogan “agreed” that “it is important to keep potential refugees and asylum seekers as close to their home country as possible. origin”. The 76th session of the General Assembly opened last week and the high-level general debate begins on Tuesday. Some 130 heads of state and government are expected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yenisafak.com/en/politics/erdogan-heads-to-new-york-for-76th-un-general-assembly-3580569 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos