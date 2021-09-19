Legal expert: There is no reason for Jokowi to ignore the confusion of the National Insight Test at the KPK





Report by Tribunnews.com reporter Reza Deni TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Brawijaya University constitutional law expert Dhia Al Uyun said there was no reason President Joko Widodo should not be involved in the issue of authority in the National Insight process Test (TWK) at KPK which is now garnering various types of strong reactions from the public. This, Dhia said, refers to article 4, paragraph 1, of the 1945 constitution, which states that the president is the highest power holder in a country. “There is no reason why the president should not assess the authority process regarding this TWK,” Dhia said in a virtual discussion titled “Responsibility of the president in the case of KPK employees” organized by the Constitutional. and Administrative Law Society (CALS) on the Youtube channel PUSaKO FHUA, Sunday (19/9/2021). In fact, said Dhia, President Jokowi is obliged to do so, because two state institutions, namely the National Human Rights Commission and the Indonesian Ombudsman, have submitted their recommendations regarding the chaos that is looming. is produced for TWK at KPK. Read also : Mediator: President cannot ignore recommendations regarding TWK from KPK employees “Indeed, there are indications of alleged violations. As the holder of the highest power in the country, the president must participate because there is a violation of the merit system in the process of transfer of status. It is also a highlight for the process of delegation of authority, ”said Dhia. Read also : TWK value experts are just an alibi for authority to get rid of KPK agents So when Jokowi said he didn’t want to take authority in the controversy at the KPK, Dhia said it was a big mistake. “Within our constitutional framework, the president is the highest authority in the presidential system, and so far our system is still presidential,” Dhia said. Read also : Jokowi refuses to interfere with TWK affair, academics: when asked to testify, marriage influencers rush ” What does that mean ? This means that the president has the primary authority to be responsible for the implementation processes, ”he said. Earlier, in a meeting with media executives last Thursday (9/16/2021), President Jokowo declined to comment on the TWK until the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court rulings were handed down .

