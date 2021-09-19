FSM Thanks China for $ 14.3 Million Pohnpei Road Project | New





PALIKIR, Pohnpei (FSM Information Services) On September 17, 2021, David W. Panuelo, President of the Federated States of Micronesia, attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Pohnpei secondary road project in the municipality of Madolenihmw. The $ 14.3 million project, generously funded by the People’s Republic of China and built by the China Railway Construction Company, is the latest example of how 32 years of the great WSF-China friendship translates into benefits tangible and visible to WSF citizens. President Panuelo was accompanied by Huang Zheng, Chinese Ambassador to the WSF; Esmond B. Moses, vice-president of the 22nd Congress of the WFTU; Reed B. Oliver, Governor of the State of Pohnpei; Stevick Edwin, President of the 10th Legislature of the State of Pohnpei; and John A. Adolph, traditional chief or Iso Nahnken of Madolenihmw. The Pohnpei secondary road project joins the endless list of practical construction projects funded and built by China, such as the Kahmar Bridge and the Chuuk State Government Complex, and will soon be followed by the completion of the next National Convention Center directly in front of the office. of the President in Palikir, and renovations to the Pohnpei State Government Complex. During the week of September 20-24, when President Panuelo visits Kosrae State, one of the priority topics for discussion is how Kosrae State will benefit from the recent $ 16 million donation. for development projects chosen by the WSFs. Ambassador Huang Chairman Panuelo said in a statement, I would like to solicit China’s continued support to our nation and our people, as Chinese assistance stems from sincere friendship and comes without any political conditions. In particular, I look forward to going further with other projects as part of my administration’s Pave the Nation initiative. Please extend to my dear friend, continued President Panuelo, His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of China, that Micronesia says thank you; I express to our nations my sincere gratitude and appreciation for this wonderful road that will serve the people of WSF who call Pohnpei State and Madolenihmw Kingdom their home. We share the same values ​​as China in matters of peace, friendship, cooperation and building a community with a shared future for mankind. Panuelo regretted that the national FSM government sincerely appreciates that China transparently adheres to its four principles of pursuing equality and win-win cooperation, honoring its word while pursuing real results, aiming for development in emphasizing capacity building, and committing to openness, inclusiveness, and mutual learning. The Chinese Communist Party is a political party that has noble feelings for the world, Ambassador Huang said in his statement. Under the guidance of Xj Jinping’s thought on diplomacy, the Chinese Communist Party always has a mission to make new and greater contributions to mankind and is committed to fulfilling its responsibility as great country to promote human progress. China remains steadfast in the pursuit of an independent foreign policy of peace, actively advocates and promotes the building of a common destiny for mankind, and contributes by offering Chinese wisdom and solutions to global problems, such as the poverty reduction and climate change. From large infrastructure projects that benefit the daily lives of average citizens, such as the Pohnpei secondary road project, to technical capacity building efforts to improve the ability of WSFs to sustain themselves, the WSF said it is stronger and more resilient because of its Great friendship with the Chinese people and government.

