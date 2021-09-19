Trump, Republicans and White Evangelicals form a powerful trio





According to a new analysis from the Pew Research Center, “evangelical” no longer means born again; it means republican. Of course, evangelicals have embraced the Republican Party since the late 1970s, but, according to the analysis, more white Americans embraced evangelical etiquette between 2016 and 2020, years that include the presidential campaigns of the former President Donald Trumps and his time in the White House.

Basically, evangelical is more a political label than a religious one.

Basically, evangelical is more a political label than a religious one. People who embrace the label use it to signal their opposition to immigration, science, and abortion, and to signal a belief that discussions of racism in America are antithetical to their idea of ​​America.

The Pew survey shows that Trump garnered even more support from evangelicals in 2020 than he did in 2016. Between 2016 and 2020, 16% of people who did not identify as evangelicals in 2016 identified themselves as evangelicals in 2016. identified that way by 2020. Interestingly, that 16% did not vote for Trump in 2016. In 2020, of the 78% of white evangelical voters who voted for Trump, 18% of them were evangelical converts from Trump who did not support him in 2016.

The Pew Survey is not the only evidence indicating this hardening of American evangelism. PRRI survey reveals that while the majority of Americans blame the insurgency on white supremacist groups, Trump and conservative media platforms, conservatives and evangelicals do not believe they are the culprits. On the contrary, 57% of white evangelical Protestants believe that liberal left-wing groups such as antifa are responsible for the January 6 riots, and 68% of white evangelicals polled believe Trump is a true patriot.

All of this shows that evangelicalism is not an exclusively religious group, but a predominantly white religious group with strong ties to Trump, the Republican Party, and particular ideas about race, gender, morality, and America.

In my book White Evangelical Racism, the Politics of Morality in America, I argue that evangelicalism is not only about cultural whiteness, but also political whiteness. White evangelicals support candidates who espouse both political and moral views that merge with their own. Recent books by Robert P Jones, Kristin Kobes Du Mez, Andrew Whitehead, and Samuel L. Perry also note the roles of whiteness in religion, masculinity, and nationalism for evangelicals.

While this may surprise evangelicals (including Baptist theologian Russell Moore) who have defended their religious movement against Trumpism, the fact is that Trumpism and evangelism are complementary.

Evangelicals are engaged in political renewal.

There are many reasons that could be attributed to more people calling themselves evangelical, but it is certainly not because of a great religious revival. Evangelicals are engaged in a political renewal, steeped in racism, anti-immigrant sentiments, sexual morality and misplaced nostalgia.

Consider the things in 2021 that contributed to this politicization: the Jan. 6 insurgency, the Texas abortion ruling, the anti-vaccine movement, the anti-racial theory movement, and anti-immigration sentiment around it. Afghan nationals and other groups. . Any of these would have pushed evangelicals into political action, but now it’s a virtual feeding frenzy for greedy politicians and evangelical leaders hoping for money, power and a status by embracing those feelings and fears among their supporters.

These polls tell us the trajectory Republican politicians will use to fuel their evangelical base in the 2022 and 2024 election cycles. Now that those unfamiliar with the theological beliefs of evangelism identify as such, there should be no confusion over what evangelism really is in America: a full-fledged religious political movement whose allegiance is to Republican party issues and whiteness.

