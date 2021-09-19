PM Modi gives special priority to J&K: Jitendra



Union Minister of State of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Space Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh reaffirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives special priority to Jammu-et- Kashmir due to which its pristine glory is being restored.

He said this while interacting with representatives from commerce, commerce, industry, tourism, hotels, barges, Shikaras, transport and other stakeholders at SKICC here today. The interaction was part of the Indian government’s public outreach program for Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister said that Prime Minister Modi himself takes a keen interest in the issues and issues related to J&K and himself monitors each project because the region is close to his heart.

While responding to questions, issues and grievances from representatives of various trade bodies, Singh assured them that all real issues would be addressed as a priority.

“Among your problems there are many things that are doable and I assure you that all of these problems would be resolved as soon as possible,” Singh said.

He said the current government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is swift and responsive, which is the hallmark and an important parameter of responsible government.

Singh said that several measures have been taken to promote Jammu and Kashmir in terms of tourism and in this regard, J&K Film Policy has been introduced to attract filmmakers, which will help boost tourism of the territory of the Union. In addition, he said Kashmir will be connected to the rest of India by rail next year, which will be a game-changer for the region’s tourism sector as well as job creation.

Representatives of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, FCIK, Kashmir Economic Alliance, Restaurants & Hajj and Umrah Association, Artisans Rehabilitation Forum, Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, J&K Hotels and Restaurants Association, Houseboat Owners Association, Hoteliers Club, among others, have met Dr Singh. Representatives presented issues related to their sectors to the Minister and demanded redress.

Previously, the Minister had visited the Data Monitoring Control and Data Audit (SCADA) center in Bemina to review the operation of the center.

The Minister was informed of the SCADA center and its characteristics and the progress of the work within the framework of the project in the twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu of the Union territory.

On the occasion, the Minister benefited from a live demonstration of the various feeders, the exhibition locator, etc. where he inquired about network and system security. He was informed that SCADA has the highest level of security in place and reduces many outages.

He said the twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu are among 59 Indian cities selected for this state-of-the-art power supply and fault repair facility.

“The installation is cost effective, saves time, minimizes public inconvenience, saves human resources and reduces human interface in the electricity sector,” said Dr Singh.

Singh also inspected the 24-hour e-Costumer Care Center to respond to complaints from people about the power system. He also interacted with the staff of the Center and inquired about complaints and the length of time they were dealt with.

