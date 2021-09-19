‘We are judged by history’: Boris Johnson calls for action on climate change on flight to US

Boris Johnson is warning today that if world leaders fail to tackle climate change, history will make a decision.

The Prime Minister will meet with a range of leaders in New York today before traveling to Washington tomorrow for his first White House summit with Joe Biden. He will also have one-on-one talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Johnson will also use the negotiations to facilitate the resumption of transatlantic travel, including lifting the US ban on arrivals from the UK, sources said.

Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will arrive in New York last night to begin a four-day visit in which the PM hopes to get climate talks back on track ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November . low.

Today he meets the heretical Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and urges him to do more to prevent the destruction of the Amazon rainforest.

He will also meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and South Korean Moon Jae-in to host a virtual conference of world leaders on climate issues.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos takes on BoJo’s fiscal grill Billionaire Jeff Bezos is urged today by Boris Johnson to pay his “fair distribution” tax in the UK. The Prime Minister will work on the founders of Amazon at a meeting in New York around the UN General Assembly summit. The conference was organized to discuss ways for online retailers to reduce their environmental impact. However, Downing Street has confirmed that the Prime Minister will directly address the subject of Amazon’s tax bill with Mr Bezos pictured, the richest person in the world. The company’s tax payments in the UK have increased in recent years, but remain low compared to the enormous size of its business. This month the company said it was “proud” to pay a direct tax of 492 million last year on its UK sales of 20.6 billion. That’s less than 2.5 percent. When asked if Mr Johnson would ask about taxes, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: ‘You can expect the Prime Minister to raise this important issue. “We have advocated an international solution to the fiscal challenges posed by the digitization of the economy… we are very keen to meet it.”

Johnson is hoping to use tomorrow’s White House summit to mend the fence with President Biden after a summer of particular tension over a military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

But his immediate priority is to convince the United States to accept a share of $ 100 billion ($ 70 billion) in funding to support developing countries. This is considered essential to the success of the Cop26 summit.

The Prime Minister said last night:

“My message to the people we meet this week will be clear. Future generations will judge us based on what we achieve in the months to come. “

Johnson said executives have an obligation to cut cash.

“The richest countries have often benefited from unblemished pollution for generations to the detriment of developing countries,” he said.

“These countries are now trying to develop their economies in a clean, green and sustainable way, so we have a duty to support them with our technology, our expertise and the money pledged. . “

The prime minister also said he would urge leaders to agree on “concrete actions on coal, climate, cars and trees” to keep hopes of limiting the global temperature rise to 1, 5 degree Celsius.

To set an example, Johnson agreed to a 500m package last night to speed up the UK’s coal phase-out.

Tomorrow’s White House summit threatens to be a tense event. Biden hurt Johnson during the 2019 campaign and described him as a “physical and emotional clone” of Donald Trump.

Boris Johnson will consider fixing the fence with US President Joe Biden during his visit to the White House Photo: The G7 leader posing in a group photo at a G7 conference in Cornwall

The two appeared to have formed a decent partnership at the G7 summit in Cornwall in June, but the prime minister said he was “disappointed” by the Taliban’s rapid withdrawal from Afghanistan. They say he felt it. Amid the crisis, he was unable to get a call to Mr Biden.

According to US diplomatic sources, Johnson had something to do after “whistling in public”. One of them said the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was taken by Mr Trump after negotiations with the Taliban, which Britain had not opposed.

However, British sources argued that relations with the United States remain strong, pointing to the formation of a new AUKUS security agreement agreed between the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia last week.

Johnson and Biden are also expected to discuss Northern Ireland. In Northern Ireland, British sources fear the US president is working with the EU on post-Brexit trade controls that could destabilize the state’s political balance.

Senior officials in the Biden administration have suggested that failure to resolve Northern Ireland’s problems could undermine prospects for a post-Brexit trade deal between the two countries.

Talks have come a long way under President Trump, but appear to have been postponed in recent months. Johnson will meet with congressional leaders this week to discuss trade with Brexit.

Photo: President Joe Biden and Ms. Jill Biden cycle in Delaware

Cop26 Conservative Party MP Aroku Sharma chairing the meeting, Xi Jinping Jintao of China, despite being the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, said it was possible to interfere with the top.

Sharma said he was “very, very excited” that China is sending a delegation to a UN event, but Xi is still considering whether he will attend himself. I admitted there weren’t any.

China’s agreement is seen as important for negotiations to be successful in delaying global warming.

However, Beijing is furious with the new AUKUS deal and is widely seen as a move to counter China’s growing military claims in the Indo-Pacific. The Beijing Foreign Office said it was “very irresponsible” after the three allies announced their intention to work together to develop a fleet of nuclear submarines for the Royal Australian Navy.

Sharma, who flew to New York with Johnson, said he didn’t think it would soon be time for Xi to say whether he was going to Glasgow.

Under pressure on the issue of the BBC’s Andrew Ma show, he said, “As to whether Xi Jinping is coming, it has not yet been confirmed. These things are usually a bit closer to the top. We want China there. “

After flying to more than 30 countries to convince world leaders to agree on ambitious climate goals, Sharma, nicknamed “Airmiles Alock,” told Sky News: All of this.

“They are the biggest emitters in the world. They tell me they want the Cop26 to succeed. The ball is in their court.

“We want them to come forward and be successful with the rest of the world.”

Pressure Joe to lift UK travel ban

Daily Mail Jason Groves, Political Editor, David Churchill

In tomorrow’s White House talks, the Prime Minister will pressure Joe Biden to lift the ban on travel from Britain.

The UK lifted restrictions on fully vaccinated US visitors in July as a “good faith gesture.”

However, the United States has yet to respond to the minister’s concerns and the anger of the travel industry.

Following discussions at the G7 summit in Cornwall, Johnson and President Biden set up a dedicated task force in June to take the issue forward. However, progress on this issue would be stagnant.

Currently, travelers from the United Kingdom cannot visit the United States without special permission from the United States government.

The ban meant that tennis star Emma Raducanu’s family couldn’t travel to New York this month to watch them win the US Open final.

It has also deprived one of the aviation industry’s largest and most profitable markets in need. The United States continues to ban travel from the United Kingdom due to Covid reasons.

Foreign Minister Liz Truss will board the RAF Voyager ahead of her four-day trip to the United States.

However, Johnson argues that the effectiveness of the British vaccination program means there is no good reason to maintain restrictions on fully vaccinated travelers.

British Airways chief Shawn Doyle said:

“We urgently insist on the reopening of the transatlantic corridor during our talks with President Biden, and we must put the Atlantic Charter, which we discussed at the G7 in June, back to the top of the agenda.

Friends and family have been separated for 18 months and the UK economy has suffered.

Doyle argued that the aviation industry “must be allowed to play a role in restarting the UK economy and reviving business and tourism”.