China shows why Asia’s casino bubble has always been doomed

William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of “Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan’s Lost Decades”.

The house always wins. But not in Macau, where this maxim of the gaming industry is overturned. A fall in casino-related stocks has pointed the finger at analysts, faltering junket operators and investors removing chips from the proverbial table.

This losing streak is long overdue. And, unsurprisingly, it bears China’s fingerprints. As part of President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on, well, everything, Beijing is tightening its grip on the world’s biggest gaming hub.

The timing of Macau’s bankruptcy is a tantalizing microcosm of how the casino bubble in Asia has always been doomed, even without COVID-19. And, more immediately, why Yokohama’s new mayor, Takeharu Yamanaka, made the right decision to walk away.

Yamanaka recently kept his campaign pledge to withdraw the city’s offer to bring Las Vegas to the Greater Tokyo area. This, of course, made Yamanaka a persona non grata in Liberal Democratic Party circles, which gambled on casinos.

Yokohama Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka pictured on August 23: persona non grata in Liberal Democratic Party circles. (Photo by Tomoya Ushiyama)

There are many complaints about the game. They understand concerns about gambling addiction, increasing personal bankruptcies and crime. The specter of the Las Vegasization of Japan is the best news the yakuza and loan sharks have had in decades.

Any honest look at the Japanese economy must recognize the vital role of pachinko parlors, horse racing tracks, boat racing circuits, cycling stadiums, etc. Without these tax revenues from betting companies, Tokyo’s public debt burden would be much heavier.

There are bigger reasons why Yokohama’s anti-casino stance is the right one that other cities and prefectures should emulate.

One is that Japan is late for the party. The regions of Nagasaki, Osaka and Wakayama are among the main contenders for casinos. Operators in the United States, Canada and Austria have long salivated on the Japanese market and its swarm of very wealthy households.

But the conversations I’ve had over time with Sheldon Adelson and his Las Vegas Sands executives exposed the game early on. My first real interaction with Adelson, who died in January, took place in May 2004 in Macau.

It was during the inaugural festivities around the monstrosity of Sands Macao. When Adelson found out I was living in Japan, his eyes lit up, saying Vegas would come here next. When I asked him why, he replied, “It’s a Chinese play, not a bet on Japan.

The bet was that the growing ranks of millionaires from the mainland would flock to Japanese casinos and drop fantastic sums of money. Maybe they would hit Ginza for shopping and planning onsen hot spring weekends. However, the real business of Japanese casinos, just like that of Macau, will revolve around the VIP rooms and baccarat tables that the Chinese big players prefer.

The problem is, this is the model followed in Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Saipan, Australia and Russian cities like Vladivostok. The commodities markets are the world’s biggest leveraged bet on China’s new rich making the world richer. The gaming industry seems to follow closely.

That’s until Asia’s biggest economy stumbles – or Xi’s regulators pick you for an account. Jack Ma’s Ant Group marked the first wave of the Xi-era crackdown, followed by Didi Global, Tencent Holdings and a list of fast-growing industries.

Macau is part of the next wave. In recent years, Xi’s men have watched the wealthy mainlanders – and Communist Party bigwigs – hitting Macau’s VIP halls. The plan is to prevent them from laundering ill-gotten loot at Hong Kong property or Macau gambling halls. Hence Xi’s efforts to eliminate cryptocurrencies as well.

On September 15 alone, Beijing’s shares in Macau saw casino operators lose up to a third of their market capitalization. Among these measures, Xi appointed government officials to “oversee” the gaming companies.

Does this portend a pseudo-nationalization of the Macau companies of Sands, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment and others? We will see.

Given Xi’s crackdown, “there is debate as to whether China is even investable right now,” Jason Ader, former board member of Las Vegas Sands, told Bloomberg. “You never like to see increased regulation, increased taxes, restricted movement. It all seems to be the status quo” now.

Fortunately, Yokohama doesn’t have to be obsessed with Xi’s zigs and zags. Frankly, other Japanese municipalities shouldn’t think that falling behind in the Asian casino bubble is a good economy, either.

For at least 10 years now, a succession of governments – including that of Yoshihide Suga today and that of Shinzo Abe before him – have been betting big on games. Formal legislation was passed by Parliament in 2018. If only Abe and Suga had devoted the same time and energy to modernizing labor markets, empowering startups, reducing bureaucracy and empowering women.

The Tokyo Olympics, remember, did nothing substantial to increase productivity or rebuild the economy. Neither do casinos, which are, let’s face it, an answer of the old economy to the challenges of the digital age.

Xi may one day decide that Shenzhen will open casinos. What if Big Tech giants like Facebook or ByteDance launched Instagram or TikTok gaming platforms with popping video links that allowed players to deposit tokens anywhere in the world? The future of just about everything is online. Why not the casinos too?

Yokohama may not have beaten the house. But China is proving that the Asian gaming boom is not the wise bet Japan once thought.