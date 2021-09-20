What it takes to win the game of perception

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ 71st birthday with great fanfare last Friday. Critics of Modis may have called this a display of sponsored sycophancy, but the political equations are not so straightforward. Wasn’t his birthday used by the BJP to re-energize its workers dismayed by the pandemic?

How did Modi single-handedly reinvigorate the party? Looking for the answer, let’s compare Modi with his predecessors. Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were the symbols of a lineage. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh were the product of coincidences. The political push and turmoil handed power back to Morarji Desai and Vishwanath Pratap Singh, but they fell short of expectations. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had reached this post because of his seniority and experience. Others like Lal Bahadur Shastri, Gulzari Lal Nanda, Charan Singh, Chandrashekhar, HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral were the products of the equations of that time. Modi is the only one to have reached this destination step by step, all alone, without any sponsor. Its success is an example of dreams, courage, dialogue and collected attitude.

It reminds me of Napoleon Bonaparte. During the French Revolution of 1789, he was only an artillery officer. He had neither stature nor bloodline, but he had a keen eye on developments. At the same time, he harbored the dream of becoming an emperor and began to realize it. Surprisingly, he became King of France in just 16 years. Modi also deeply observed conspiracies and political changes while working for the organization for a decade and a half. Time and equations changed, but he knew it was time to make his dreams come true.

Dreams need courage to reach their destination. Let me give you an example of his courage. Vajpayee, then Prime Minister, was in Ahmedabad after the riots in Gujarat. From there came a live stream in which he was shown saying that the state government should follow Rajdharma. Modi, who was seated next to him, said: Wahi toh kar raha hoon sahib. “No chief minister at the time had the courage to say this in front of Vajpayee in a live broadcast. It is also true that Gujarat has been a free riot since the events of 2002 and its prosperity has significantly increased.

At the Goa convention held after the Ahmedabad incident, an attempt was made to remove Modi, but due to vehement protests Vajpayee and his supporters had to remain silent. It is a coincidence that a few years later in Goa, the party chose Modi to face the prime ministers. There were already many veterans in the race when he became Chief Minister. This time too, greats like LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj and Murli Manohar Joshi were in the queue. But Modi prevailed without blinking.

Modi knows that there is only one way to secure and increase his achievements. Constant dialogue with the masses. Although the media and the opposition have complained that he does not communicate, over the past seven years he has made 27 visits to his Kashi constituency. No prime minister had such a relationship with the people of his constituency. He also tries to stay in constant communication with the whole country. Mann Ki Baat’s 80 TV shows to date are examples of this. With this unique art of communication and the continued use of the latest technologies, he has succeeded in instilling confidence in voters. This is why despite the demonetization, the covid-19 pandemic and inflation, a large number of people still trust him. Recently, a young entrepreneur and researcher, Vivaan Marwah, discovered in an in-depth investigation that many young voters were drawn to Modis’ personality, speaking of him in almost reverent terms like a father, like their guardian who would personally take care of Modis. ‘them in an otherwise volatile world.

Ram Mandir and Kashmir also played an important role in maintaining his confidence. At one point, he was the prominent participant of Advanis Rath Yatra and Joshis Ekta Yatra. The BJP had also come to power earlier, but the revocation of Article 370 and the separation of Ladakh’s division from Jammu and Kashmir took place during the Modis era. Efforts are also being made to complete the Ram temple in Ayodhya by 2023. All of this is attracting the majority community. The opposition calls it divide and rule politics, but in politics some allegations are acting like a feather in the hat. You will find two types of people in every discussion, strong anti-Modi and avid fans. Despite this unprecedented division, he is a successful politician. Why?

Modi is working hard for this. In August, the Prime Minister was informed, late at night, of an influenza epidemic in Tripura. He immediately called Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and ordered him to show up before noon with a full plan of action. During the covid pandemic, he not only maintained a constant dialogue with all the chief ministers, but also televised such meetings. He knows that politics is a game of perception.

In politics, everything does not always go in his favor. In legislative elections in Delhi, West Bengal and some southern states, the BJP’s overall percentage of votes increased, but it was unable to form government. Apart from these defeats, the government also faces the challenges of inflation and unemployment. However, India leads the country where the economy is getting back on track after covid. India’s gross domestic product grew at a rate of 20.1% in the last quarter. This figure gives some hope.

Modis’ opponents believe he will meet his Waterloo as well, but the Lionheart does not give up fighting for fear of defeat. This is what the last two decades of the Modi era tell us.

Shashi Shekhar is Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan. The opinions expressed are personal.

