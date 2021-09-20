Sri Lankans annoyed by destruction of Buddhist heritage in Pakistan





ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2021 5:00 am IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 20 (ANI): The destruction of Buddhist heritage sites in Pakistan has annoyed Sri Lankans, which could impact bilateral relations between the two nations. especially in the Swat Valley, Islam Khabar reported. In addition, the China-funded Diamer-Bhasha Dam – Hydroelectric Power Plant project will destroy a whopping 30,000 rough sculptures and scriptures of Buddhist origin in the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan region. Cashmere (PoK). In 2020, a 1,700-year-old statue was demolished by some Pakistanis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the northwestern province of Pakistan. The desecration of the statue captured the entire incident on a cell phone. Video of the demolition has gone viral on social media, Islam Khabar reported. While civilian activists and human rights defenders have expressed concerns, many Pakistani nationals have supported this unfortunate act. Umer Usmani, a resident of Rawalpindi, praised the act of desecration by linking it to the teachings of Islam. basis of Islam, therefore Islam demands to eradicate idolatry like our grandfather Ibrahim and the Holy Prophet did, ”Usmani said on Twitter.

A few months ago, Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi had sought to connect with Sri Lankans when he met a delegation of Sri Lankan Buddhist monks in Islamabad and spoke of religious tourism as an excellent platform to strengthen connections. However, the Pakistani government has even failed to protect Buddhist heritage sites from radical religious fanatics in the country. All of this rekindled the horrific memories of the destruction of two giant 2000-year-old Buddha statues carved into the hill in the Bamiyan Valley of Afghanistan. Bodes well for the Pakistani government’s plans to expand relations with Sri Lanka using religious tourism as a peg, Islam Khabar reported. Ancient Buddhist rock carvings, paintings and carvings are often damaged in Pakistan. Sometimes the paintings are blackened and repainted with the national flag of Pakistan. Pakistan is home to the oldest civilization in the world. But heritage is the victim of discretion, vandalism, illegal excavations and contraband. Although there are global calls to preserve Buddhist history and heritage, the Pakistani government has failed to do so, Islam Khabar reported. The number of tourists has fallen sharply due to the fact that the country is described as a hub of terrorist activities. Now, the demolition of the religious structure has not only reduced the tourist flow and income, but also created challenges for Islamabad to maintain cordial relations with neighboring countries, especially the predominantly Buddhist Sri Lanka. In addition, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s intervention in the Sri Lankan government’s decision to cremate all corpses infected with COVID-19, including those of Muslims, had annoyed the local Buddhist population. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/sri-lankans-annoyed-over-destruction-of-buddhist-heritage-in-pakistan20210920050040 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos