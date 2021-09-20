Johnson vows to tell Amazon boss online giant needs to pay fair share of tax

Boris Johnson has pledged to tell Amazon boss Jeff Bezos the online giant needs to pay its fair share of taxes in the UK and uphold employee labor standards.

As he urges world leaders to do more to tackle the climate crisis, the Prime Minister will also meet with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a climate change skeptic, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York Monday.

New Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was traveling to the United States with Mr Johnson, amid a growing diplomatic row with France over the new military pact between the UK, the US and the United States. ‘Australia.

Downing Street has said it fears its allies will stagnate on their pledge to commit $ 100 billion ($ 73 billion) a year to help developing countries reduce their carbon emissions.

Alongside UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Mr Johnson will convene a meeting of world leaders to call on them to keep their pledge to the world’s poorest.

Foreign Minister Liz Truss boards RAF Voyager at Stansted Airport (Stefan Rousseau / PA)

Later today, the Prime Minister will meet with Mr Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, amid widespread concerns over the relative lack of tax paid by digital giants.

Amazon UK sales climbed 51% to nearly $ 20 billion last year, supported by coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Despite the boom, estimates indicate that Amazon has a tax-to-revenue ratio of just 0.37%.

When asked if he would challenge Mr Bezos on Amazon to pay a fair share of UK taxes and improve workers’ rights, Mr Johnson replied: Yes, definitely.

But I will also congratulate him on his massive forestry initiative. He invests heavily in tree planting around the world, he told reporters from RAF Voyager on a trip to New York.

Cop26 chairman Alok Sharma was also traveling to New York with Mr Johnson on Sunday, after saying Chinese President Xi Jinping still had no pledge to attend the climate conference in Glasgow in November.

Boris Johnson to call a meeting of world leaders to call on them to keep their promise to the world’s poorest (Stefan Rousseau / PA)

The climate crisis will also be on the program during talks between the Prime Minister and Mr. Bolsonaro, the right-wing populist who is seeking re-election in Brazil.

Mr Bolsonaro has been the subject of international criticism for his measures to overturn legal protection for the Amazon rainforest, accelerating deforestation.

Complicating his presence at the UN, Mr. Bolsonaro could break the rule of the assemblies according to which all participants have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The president has told his supporters he has refused the vaccination and has spread bizarre misinformation about the bites, including suggesting that they could turn people into crocodiles.

Ahead of the separate roundtables with world leaders, No 10 highlighted figures from the OECD last week showing that only $ 79.6 billion ($ 58 billion) in climate finance was mobilized in 2019.

Downing Street said the UK has already committed $ 11.6 billion in international climate finance over the next five years.

Mr Johnson will announce that $ 550 million of this will be allocated to developing countries to help them achieve net zero by adopting policies and technologies to end the use of coal.

Ahead of the meeting, the Prime Minister said: By coming together to agree on the $ 100 billion pledge, the world’s richest countries have made a historic pledge to the world’s poorest, we now owe it to them for it. respect.

The wealthiest nations have reaped the benefits of unchecked pollution for generations, often at the expense of developing countries.

As these countries now try to develop their economies in a clean, green and sustainable way, we have a duty to support them in this direction, with our technology, our expertise and the money that we have pledged.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister and Ms. Truss will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Mr Johnson will push for a restoration of travel between the UK and the US, with Mr Bidens’ administration upholding a ban due to soaring rates of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: We have created this G7 Travel Working Group and you can expect them to discuss the work this group is doing and the shared need to open up travel. between UK and US ASAP.

The fallout from the new Aukus military pact between the UK, US and Australia will also be under discussion.

Not only did this anger China, but France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia because the deal to supply nuclear submarines to Canberra meant the cancellation of a 30 billion deal for the French.

Many hoped that the arrival of the Democrats would restore the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, but the crisis in Afghanistan has put a strain on it.

Mr Biden rejected calls from the prime minister and other allies to delay his troop withdrawal in order to gain more time to evacuate former Afghan staff, their families and other vulnerable citizens.

With a refusal meaning thousands of people may have been left behind, Mr Johnson is expected to discuss new efforts to stem a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.