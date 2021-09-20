PML-N launched the Green Line project in Karachi: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi





KARACHI: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Sunday that Pakistan’s outgoing government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) takes credit for projects launched by the PML-N government, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media here in Karachi, Pakistani Muslim League leader-Nawaz (PML-N) criticized the PTI government for taking credit for the Karachi Green Line project which was launched under the mandate of the government PML-N.

“Nawaz Sharif has taken the first step of the Green Line project in Karachi,” he said and added that it was the PML-N that restored the peace and put an end to the extortion and killings targeted in Karachi.

Shahid Khaqan further stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government during his tenure released 12.5 billion rupees to address the water shortage problem in Karachi.

It is relevant to mention here that the first batch of 40 buses for the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) reached the city on Sunday.

The ship carrying the first batch of 42 green line buses will dock with KPT in a few minutes. Inshallah will unveil the state of the art of buses today at 3:30 p.m. The red carpet for the arrival of the buses has been laid and I can't wait to relaunch. Thank you Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI The wait is over.

Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) September 19, 2021

Addressing a ceremony at the port of Karachi for the delivery of the fleet, Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail said: “Another milestone has been reached with the arrival of buses as part of the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP ) announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Ismail said that the Green Line bus service will provide the best transportation facilities to the people of Karachi.

BRT green line project

In February 2016, then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the work of the federally funded bus project by carrying out the inauguration.

The Karachis Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long, including 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at ground level and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The Phase II Common Corridor from Gurumandir to the City Park is 2.5 km long and has two underpasses on the MA Jinnah Road.

The state-of-the-art underground bus terminal with parking and the commercial mezzanine was also under construction in Numaish.

