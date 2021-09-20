I never thought that my racket would serve such a unique and noble purpose: PV Sindhu | Off the field







"I have heard about the NamamiGange mission and could not be prouder to be able to contribute to a cleaner and greener India as well. I recently donated my Olympic badminton racket to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and this racket is being auctioned with other gifts received by the Honorable Prime Minister from September 17 to October 7 to raise funds for the NamamiGange mission, "PV Sindhu said in a video tweeted by the Ministry of Culture. Special message from double Olympic medalist @ Pvsindhu1 on PM Memento e-Auction and her contribution at https://t.co/OXSFkuB8o0 – Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) 1632038479000 NEW DELHI: Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu said on Sunday that she never thought her racquet would serve such a unique and noble purpose on PM Memento e-Auction and her contribution to the #NamamiGange program. "I never thought that my racket would serve such a unique and noble purpose. I look forward to September 17th to see who this lucky person will be to get my racket and contribute to the cleanliness and well-being of the Ganga River. . Come join me in this noble cause and let us make our Ganges river cleaner and greener again, "she said.

Earlier, Neeraj Chopra’s javelin at the Tokyo Olympics and Lovlina Borgohain’s boxing gloves grabbed the spotlight on day two of the third edition of the online gift auction presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. .

Neeraj’s javelin and Lovlina’s boxing gloves currently grossed Rs 10 crore respectively according to the PM Mementos website. The Star Shuttler PV Sindhu’s racket and badminton bag have sold so far for Rs 9,00,00,100.

The prestigious and memorable gifts presented to PM Modi for the third edition of the online auction include sports equipment and equipment presented by the winners of the Tokyo Paralympics and the Tokyo Olympics.

The third edition of the electronic gift auction presented at PM Modi will be held from September 17 to October 7 through the web portal https://pmmementos.gov.in.

Other interesting artifacts include replicas of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, Rudraksh Convention Center, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras, among others.

In this series of electronic auctions, approximately 1,330 memorabilia are auctioned online. The javelin used by gold medalist Sumit Antil at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the javelin used by Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are the items with the highest base price at Rs one crore each.

The cheapest item is a small decorative elephant for Rs 200.

“Some of the other items like the boxing gloves used by Lovlina Borgohain which are blue with strap handles at the bottom signed by the player herself are also being auctioned,” read a statement from the GDP.

The badminton racket autographed by gold medalist Krishna Nagar at the Paralympic Games is also in the running.

In addition, there is a table tennis racket autographed by silver medalist Bhavina Patel, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

According to PIB, the proceeds from the online auction will go to the Namami Gange mission to conserve and rejuvenate Ganga.

According to the statement, Narendra Modi is the very first Indian Prime Minister to have decided to auction all the gifts he receives for a noble cause of conservation of the country’s lifeline – the Ganges through “NamamiGange”.

The Prime Minister has often described the Ganges as a symbol of the country’s cultural glory and faith, and that from the point of origin of the river at Gaumukh in Uttarakhand to its point of fusion with the sea in Bengal West, the mighty river has enriched the lives of half of the country’s population.

