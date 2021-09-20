Talking will sponsor NASCAR Xfinity driver’s car at Las Vegas Motor Speedway





JJ Yeley at the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Tribute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway Photo: Jared C. Tilton (Getty Images)

Speak, a website that bills itself as a free speech social media platform finds favor with far-right conservatives and has been embroiled in its fair share of controversy, including the fact that it has was approved by then-President Donald Trump during the day of January. 6 The Capitol Storming is expected to sponsor JJ Yeleys’ No.17 car during the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Alsco Uniforms 302.

The Alsco Uniforms 302, which takes place on September 25, is the first playoff race in the NASCARs Xfinity Series.

It’s great to have Talks on board for this race, Yeley said in a statement. I think Speaking echoes the feeling of a lot of NASCAR fans and myself, that freedom of speech and the ability to have an open conversation online or offline without fear is an important part of this country.

A press release also notes that Parler CEO George Farmer has sought to team up with a driver who embodies values ​​important to the Parler and NASCAR communities. JJ Yeley is that guy.

Yeley, 44, had a long racing career that saw him become one of six pilots to win the USAC Triple Crown. He also competed in IndyCar, where he had a best result of the season with a 28th place, followed by a career in the NASCAR Cup Series where his best result of the season was 21st.

In 2021, Yeley raced part-time in three cars for two different Xfinity teams: Our Motorsports No.23 and SS-Green Light Racing with teams Rick Ware Racing No.7 and 17. He does not compete in the Playoffs. .

An alignment between NASCAR and Parler has already proven to be a bit controversial. In recent years, NASCAR has taken various measures, such as banning the flying of Confederate flags during races, to create a more welcoming atmosphere. Speaking, meanwhile, has been a hotbed for right-wing political positions, including criticizing NASCAR for the move and accusing Bubba Wallace of gambling.[ing] victim after one of his crew discovered what appeared to be a noose hanging in Wallaces’ garage.

NASCAR has since made an effort to align itself with a more tolerant mindset, which Yeleys’ partnership with Speaking subsequently undermines.

