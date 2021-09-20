A pic: Hindu editorial on COVID-19 records and vaccination coverage





India must prioritize vaccines for states and districts most at risk of infection



On September 17, India administered a record 2.5 crore of vaccine which, according to a scorching health ministry, was equivalent to the population of the whole of Australia, two-thirds of Canada and five times that of New Zealand. The only other comparison would be China’s vaccination rate to 2.47 crore in a single day. So, 2.5 crore means that 62% of Indian adults have now received at least one dose and one in five fully inoculated. Friday’s campaign was part of a concerted push by BJP-led states to increase the number of vaccinations as a birthday present for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But encouraging a behavioral boost when supply is plentiful and demand is not proportional like in the United States and having a marked supply shortage even as vaccine production continues like in India are two things. different. Bharat Biotech was supposed to deliver 6-7 crore doses per month from July to August and 10 crore doses per month from September, according to a statement from the Biotechnology Ministry in April. That would mean at least 52 crore in doses from July to December, of which 40 crores must be provided from September to December. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, only nine crore doses of Covaxin have been given last week at at least three crore short. Several cabinet ministers in the summer boasted that India would inoculate its adult population (around 94 crore) by the end of the year. This will require more than 185 crore of doses, or nearly one crore of inoculations per day; India has now crossed the 80 crore mark. Prior to the anniversary, India’s most recent seven-day average was 0.6-0.7 crore. Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, which experienced one of the highest vaccination spikes on September 17, delivered 6 to 10 times their average for the previous seven days. India is down again in daily coronavirus count, but at nearly 30,000 cases per day, that’s a far cry from the all-time low of nearly 10,000 daily cases in February which preceded the second catastrophic wave. The most prevalent Delta variant in the world may have already invaded large swathes of India, but declining immunity and the emergence of variants capable of evading the immune system are also thriving. With educational institutions set to open wide during the winter and millions of vulnerable unvaccinated children, the imperative should be to increase daily supplies. India is fortunate that there is so far no discernible skepticism or hesitation about vaccines and it only needs to really care about producing and delivering the vaccine painlessly. . Instead of positioning vaccination campaigns as opportunities to set empty records, the Center should prioritize vaccines in states and districts most at risk of infection and follow up with vaccine manufacturers to speed up and keep their commitments.

