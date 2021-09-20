Experts and enthusiasts converge at Corbett to track and document butterflies | Dehradun News





Nainital: Several butterfly experts and enthusiasts have gathered at the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) to document the region’s butterfly species as part of the Titli Tyar Butterfly Festival which kicked off last week in Ramnagar. It is estimated that there are around 150 species of butterflies in Corbett and in recent days 30 of them have been documented. According to Corbett officials, the exercise involves tracking the behavior, flight and habitat of butterflies, so they can be protected. The festival also aims to diversify the tourist opportunities in Corbett which are, at present, strongly focused on tigers and elephants. We want to establish a butterfly-centric tourism industry in Corbett. Currently, a majority of tourists come to observe tigers or elephants, which are not easy to spot. But with butterflies it’s different. Children can study their entire life cycle and have 20 to 25 different species of butterflies fluttering around them without any fear, said Imran Khan, an environmentalist and one of the organizers. Corbett director Rahul (who only uses his first name) agrees. Speaking to TOI, he said the festival was a way to introduce butterflies to Corbett. Documentation is also part of the plan, he added. We want to know more about the life cycle, flight patterns and habitats of butterflies. We have documented many species in our official records, but if the volunteers here find any new species, it will help us stay up to date, he said. According to Shah Belal, senior wildlife biologist at Corbett, there are around 400 species of butterflies in Uttarakhand and of these, around 100 can be seen frequently. Before or after the monsoon is a great time to observe and document the butterflies, he said. Khan, meanwhile, added that there were around 30 volunteers and experts involved in the festival and after inspecting Kyari village and the northern outskirts of Corbett, they would head to Pangot, which is another hot spot for birds and butterflies. Maelstrom of colors 150 species of butterflies in and around the Corbett Tiger Reserve; most yet to document 400 species in Uttarakhand 100 frequently spotted

