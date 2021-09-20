Politics
Ma’ruf Amin’s tongue sprain and Yudo Margono’s chance to become TNI commander
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has not yet determined a replacement candidate Commander of the Armed Forces TNI Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, who will retire soon in November 2021.
Meanwhile, the DPR had not received a presidential letter (surpres) until last week, which is usually sent by the president before the appointment of the commander-in-chief.
However, recently it has been widely understood that one of the strong candidates who will lead the TNI is from the Navy dimension, aka the Navy. This figure is none other than Admiral TNI Yudo Margono. Currently, Yudo is the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy.
In the notes BusinessSince the administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the Navy has never once served as the Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces. The last time the marine dimension occupied the headquarters of TNI 1 was under the administration of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) over ten years ago.
At that time, SBY appointed TNI Admiral Agus Suhartono as TNI Commander, replacing General Djoko Santoso.
However, after that, the position of the TNI commander was again dominated by ground unity with the election of General Moeldoko. Then General Gatot Nurmantyo at the start of Joko Widodo’s administration. Gatot’s chair should have been Air Force detained by then.
The Air Force finally had its turn after the president overthrew Gatot Nurmantyo. Hadi Tjahjanto has been named number one in the Indonesian armed forces. He will retire in November.
If you look at the tradition, there are two dimensions that have the opportunity to serve as the commander of TNI. The two are the army and the navy. The army has the name of general Andika Perkasa.
Andika has even been mentioned as a strong candidate for the commander-in-chief of the TNI. DPR politicians have even expressed support for General (Purn) Hendropriyono’s son-in-law.
PDI-P politician Effendi Simbolon even dared to confirm that Andika would become TNI commander. “God willing, everything will happen in the near future, ”Effendi said some time ago.
Interestingly, amid the heightened issue of Andika Perkasa becoming the commander of TNI. Yudo Margono’s name suddenly caught the public’s attention after Vice President Ma’ruf Amin slipped his tongue out calling Yudo the Commander-in-Chief.
“Mr. Panglima is here, Mr. KASAL is here,” Ma’ruf’s statement said, quoted from the video circulating.
I don’t know if it’s intentional or if it’s a slip of the tongue. However, what is clear is that the spokesperson for the vice president, Masduki Baidlowi, immediately made it clear that the mention of the commander’s words to Yudo Margono was a prayer. “This prayer.”
Whether it’s a sign or just a coincidence, Andika and Yudo both have a chance of being chosen as the TNI commander.
Traditionally, TNI Admiral Yudo Margono should have been appointed TNI commander. But politically, Andika Perkasa could be the commander of the TNI.
Andika is Hendropriyono’s son-in-law who has quite a strong influence. Hendro even met Jokowi Widodo directly. Although he denied that the meeting was related to the seat of the commander of the TNI.
